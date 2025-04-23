Florence Pugh stuns in see-through dress at 'Thunderbolts' London premiere, breaking red carpet rules

At the premiere of Thunderbolts in London on 22 April, Florence Pugh stunned attendees with her bold fashion choice, confidently showcasing a striking Elie Saab couture gown. Known for her daring style, the 29-year-old actress embraced a gothic look, wearing a sheer black dress with intricate lace tulle.
The design featured cut-outs around her midriff, offering glimpses of her torso while maintaining an air of elegance. The gown’s detailed sequins and floral appliqué added a touch of sophistication to the sultry ensemble, which was completed with black strappy heels.
Pugh’s bold look combined intricate lace, dramatic makeup, and unapologetic styleGetty Images
Pugh’s make-up and hair were just as daring. She opted for fiery red eyeshadow that created a bold cat-eye effect, drawing attention to her eyes, while her lips and blush remained understated. Her blonde bob was styled sleek and back, creating a sharp contrast to the romantic, yet edgy vibe of the dress. Accessories included black geometric drop earrings and matching rings and bracelets, reinforcing the overall dark, sophisticated aesthetic.
Florence has often been at the forefront of pushing boundaries with her fashion choices. She gained attention at Valentino’s Autumn/Winter 2022 Haute Couture show for wearing a sheer, chest-baring gown. In response to criticism, she defended her choice, encouraging people to embrace body positivity and respect all forms of self-expression.
Red carpet confidence: Florence Pugh’s fashion choice sparks conversation once againGetty Images
In Thunderbolts, Pugh reprises her role as Yelena Belova, a skilled assassin who joins a group of anti-heroes in a Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-off. The film also stars Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and is set to premiere on 2 May.
Pugh's fashion choices at the premiere align with her confidence both on and off screen, as she continues to challenge expectations and celebrate her individuality. Her choice of attire at the premiere was in fact a continuation of her ongoing commitment to embracing vulnerability and challenging the norms of celebrity culture.
As she makes waves in Hollywood with her performances, Pugh’s fashion choices certainly remain an integral part of her unapologetic and bold public persona.