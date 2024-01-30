Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Geraldine Viswanathan boards Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

Jake Schreier of Paper Towns fame will direct Thunderbolts, which is scheduled to be released in July 2025.

Geraldine Viswanathan (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Geraldine Viswanathan has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie Thunderbolts after the departure of The Bear star Ayo Edebiri.

Viswanathan, an Indian-origin Australian actor, has replaced Edebiri, who left the project due to scheduling issues, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film, which was officially announced at Disney’s D23 Expo in 2022, is based around a team of Marvel supervillains, which includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as the Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

In Marvel Comics, the Thunderbolts is a team of villains, anti-heroes, and reformed baddies.

The details of Viswanathan’s character have been kept under wraps. She is best known for starring in the comedy Blockers, Bad Education, alongside Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, and the romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery.

Jake Schreier of Paper Towns fame will direct Thunderbolts, which is scheduled to be released in July 2025.

Edebiri is the second actor to depart Thunderbolts in recent months after Steven Yeun left the project earlier this month. He has been replaced by Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman.

