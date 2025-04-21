Kristen Stewart marries Dylan Meyer in an intimate LA ceremony after 6-year romance

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are officially married. The actor and the screenwriter tied the knot over the weekend in a low-key ceremony at their Los Angeles home, with only a handful of close friends present. Among the guests were actor Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis. The couple had reportedly picked up their marriage license earlier in the week.

The marriage comes nearly six years after Stewart and Meyer reconnected in 2019 at a friend’s birthday party, years after first crossing paths on a film set. They went public with their relationship that same year, and in 2021, Stewart revealed during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show that Meyer had been the one to propose.





Known for keeping their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, the pair have shared small, heartfelt glimpses over the years. In one birthday post, Meyer called Stewart her “favourite Shrimp” and wrote a quirky note listing all the things she loved less than Stewart, including stoned Domino’s pizza and LA street tacos. On another occasion, Stewart described their connection as effortless, saying, “When you know, you know.”

Though Stewart had once envisioned a big celebration, she also mentioned she’d be just as happy with a spontaneous wedding. “I can’t plan anything. I’m not good at that,” she had said in a previous interview. True to her word, the couple opted for an intimate home ceremony instead of a grand event.





The marriage is a new chapter in Stewart’s life, following a high-profile relationship history that includes former co-star Robert Pattinson and several others in the entertainment industry. Meyer, daughter of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, has worked on projects like Moxie and XOXO and has also acted in smaller productions.

The wedding might not have been splashed across tabloids, but it’s clear the moment meant everything to the couple. After years of navigating love, fame and public scrutiny, Stewart and Meyer finally got to make it official and on their own terms.