Bombay Pizza’s Anisa Khan finishes second in The Apprentice

ANISA KHAN founder of Bombay Pizza in South London, finished second in the final of BBC’s The Apprentice, which aired on 17 April 2025.
She was competing for a business partnership with Lord Sugar.
Speaking after the broadcast, Khan said she was disappointed but determined to grow her business.
“Throughout this whole series I have lost and come back fighting, and this time it will be no different,” she said.
She added that The Apprentice had given her a platform to share her story, and that she was now focused on expanding Bombay Pizza.
Winner Dean Franklin secured Lord Sugar’s investment for his air conditioning business.
Bombay Pizza, founded five years ago, offers South Asian fusion pizzas for takeaway and postal delivery across the UK.
The business operates from a dark kitchen in Wallington, Sutton. Popular items include Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza and Chilli Paneer.
Khan, a British-Bangladeshi entrepreneur and London School of Economics graduate, started Bombay Pizza as a side project before committing to it full time.