Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bombay Pizza’s Anisa Khan finishes second in The Apprentice

Anisa Khan

Khan, a British-Bangladeshi entrepreneur and London School of Economics graduate, started Bombay Pizza as a side project before committing to it full time.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 18, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

ANISA KHAN founder of Bombay Pizza in South London, finished second in the final of BBC’s The Apprentice, which aired on 17 April 2025.

She was competing for a business partnership with Lord Sugar.

Speaking after the broadcast, Khan said she was disappointed but determined to grow her business.

“Throughout this whole series I have lost and come back fighting, and this time it will be no different,” she said.

She added that The Apprentice had given her a platform to share her story, and that she was now focused on expanding Bombay Pizza.

Winner Dean Franklin secured Lord Sugar’s investment for his air conditioning business.

Bombay Pizza, founded five years ago, offers South Asian fusion pizzas for takeaway and postal delivery across the UK.

The business operates from a dark kitchen in Wallington, Sutton. Popular items include Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza and Chilli Paneer.

Khan, a British-Bangladeshi entrepreneur and London School of Economics graduate, started Bombay Pizza as a side project before committing to it full time.

anisa khanbombay pizzachicken tikka masalalondon school of economicssouth londonthe apprentice

Related News

Freddie-Flintoff-Getty
Cricket

Freddie Flintoff recalls ‘Top Gear’ crash in new documentary

Ryan Gosling set to be 'Starfighter'
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to star in new standalone Star Wars film ‘Starfighter’

Bangladesh-Pakistan
Editorial

Bangladesh, Pakistan resume top-level talks after 15 years

“Cricketers sent me nude photos”: Anaya Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s child, opens up on gender transition
Cricket

“Cricketers sent me nude photos”: Anaya Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s child, opens up on gender transition

More For You

Keir Starmer

Starmer thanked Christians for their community work, including support through night shelters, youth clubs, toddler groups, family services, elderly care and chaplaincy. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer thanks Christians for community work in Easter message

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer extended Easter wishes to Christians across the UK, marking the end of Lent and the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In his Easter message, Starmer said the story of Easter is central to the Christian faith. He acknowledged Christians facing hardship, persecution or conflict globally who cannot celebrate freely.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-Charles

Trump previously made a state visit to the UK in 2019 during his first term as president. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump says he expects to meet King Charles in September

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Thursday he expects to meet King Charles in the UK in September. It would be an unprecedented second state visit for Trump, which the British government hopes will strengthen ties between the two countries.

Prime minister Keir Starmer delivered an invitation from King Charles to Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office in February. The meeting focused on tariffs and the situation in Ukraine.

Keep ReadingShow less
Blackburn with Darwen vows to tackle mental health taboos among Asians

Efforts are being made to improve mental health service uptake among Asians

Blackburn with Darwen vows to tackle mental health taboos among Asians

BLACKBURN with Darwen will spend an additional £1.17 million over the next five years on tackling mental health in the borough, with an emphasis on reaching young people and residents of south Asian heritage, writes Bill Jacobs.

The worse than national average figures were set out in a report to senior councillors. Council leader Phil Riley told the meeting last Thursday (10) that figures in the survey, especially for young people, were shocking.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK races to finalise trade deals with India and US amid Trump’s tariff turmoil

Nirmala Sitharaman with Rachel Reeves during her visit to London last Wednesday (9)

UK races to finalise trade deals with India and US amid Trump’s tariff turmoil

BRITAIN is eyeing imminent trade deals with India and the US as uncertainty over American president Donald Trump’s trade policies and his constant back-and-forth on tariffs continues to cast a cloud over markets and the global economic outlook.

Some stability has returned to markets after last week’s rollercoaster ride over Trump’s stop-start tariff announcements, but speculation over new levies on highend technology and pharmaceuticals has kept investors on edge.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles

King Charles used his Easter message to reflect on human suffering, acts of kindness, and values shared by Christianity, Islam and Judaism. (Photo: Getty Images)

King Charles highlights shared values across faiths in Easter message

KING CHARLES used his Easter message to reflect on human suffering, acts of heroism, and values shared by Christianity, Islam and Judaism.

"One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness," he said, describing what he called the "paradox of human life".

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc