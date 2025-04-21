Skip to content
Malavika Mohanan slams South cinema's 'navel obsession', opens up on years of body shaming

The actress reveals the challenges of fitting into the industry's beauty ideals and her journey to self-acceptance.

Malavika Mohanan Calls Out South Cinema's Navel Obsession, Talks Body Shaming

Malavika Mohanan caught in a candid moment, flashing her radiant smile for the cameras

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Apr 21, 2025
Malavika Mohanan, a prominent actress in Indian cinema, recently shed light on the body shaming and unrealistic beauty standards she has faced throughout her career in both Bollywood and South Indian films. In a candid interview, she opened up about her experience with criticism related to her body, which ranged from being too skinny to too curvy, and discussed how she struggled to meet the industry's expectations of female beauty.

Growing up in Mumbai, Malavika was initially taken aback by the intense focus on certain body features, particularly the navel, in South Indian cinema. "I had never seen such an obsession before," she admitted, highlighting how images of actresses on social media would zoom in on specific body parts. She described the emphasis on the navel as a "real thing" in the industry, which was completely new to her.

The actress also spoke about the harsh trolling she faced during the early stages of her career. At 21, when she made her debut film, she was criticised for being too thin. As she entered her mid-20s and her body changed, she became curvier, only to face further body shaming. "I was called things like ‘skin on bones’ and told to gain weight. Some comments were even more degrading," she revealed. These experiences, she noted, had a significant impact on her, especially at such a formative age. She emphasised that body shaming, especially when it happens to young actors, is a form of bullying.

The constant scrutiny of her appearance even extended to her roles in various industries. In Mumbai, she would receive feedback to stay lean and fit, while in the South, she was told she looked better when she had more "chub." This conflicting feedback left her feeling confused about what was expected of her. However, Malavika has since embraced a healthier perspective, focusing on being fit and healthy rather than adhering to one-size-fits-all standards of beauty.

Malavika Mohanan Calls Out South Cinema\u2019s Navel Obsession, Talks Body ShamingMalavika Mohanan poses during a fashion event in her signature bold and elegant styleGetty Images


On the professional front, Malavika is preparing for exciting new projects, including Sardar 2 alongside Karthi and The Raja Saab with Prabhas. Despite the challenges, Malavika continues to thrive while bringing to light the often-overlooked struggles that come with being a woman in the film industry.

