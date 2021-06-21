Malavika Mohanan starts initiative to educate children from tribal communities

Malavika Mohanan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

The coronavirus pandemic has been harsh on all sections of society, but it has been harsher on various tribal communities. Ever since the pandemic began, a number of individuals and organisations have come forward to lend their helping hand to these communities. While some took the responsibility of supplying ration and food packets, others decided to provide them with necessary medicines.

Now, popular actress Malavika Mohanan has also joined the league to do her bit. She has started an initiative to provide education to children in tribal communities in Kerala. Talking to Instagram, she wrote, “This is something that has been very close to my heart since I first visited the tribal communities in Wayanad back in 2015. I want to help them get educated, empower them so that they can carve a better future for themselves and help their poverty-stricken families and community as they do not have access to even basic healthcare and education.”

She continued, “I am trying to raise these funds to educate children in these tribal areas of Wayanad, Kerala. There is a dire need for smartphones and laptops for students of the Odappallam High School, Wayanad, Kerala, who belong to the 22 tribal communities from around there. Because of the lockdown, the only way for them to continue their education is through online studies. With your donations, we will be able to provide at least 1 laptop and 1 smartphone for each tribal community, which will benefit 221 students in all. Our dream is to ensure each child gets one device to study, but we know that even these 2 devices shared by 10 children is a great start. I am grateful to you & appeal to your beautiful hearts to donate. Every rupee counts (sic).”

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan next stars in an untitled Tamil film, which Karthick Naren is directing. She has also signed Excel Entertainment’s Bollywood film Yudhra, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi.

