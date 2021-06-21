Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,88,135
Total Cases 29,935,221
Today's Fatalities 1,422
Today's Cases 53,256
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,88,135
Total Cases 29,935,221
Today's Fatalities 1,422
Today's Cases 53,256

FILM

Malavika Mohanan starts initiative to educate children from tribal communities

Malavika Mohanan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

The coronavirus pandemic has been harsh on all sections of society, but it has been harsher on various tribal communities. Ever since the pandemic began, a number of individuals and organisations have come forward to lend their helping hand to these communities. While some took the responsibility of supplying ration and food packets, others decided to provide them with necessary medicines.

Now, popular actress Malavika Mohanan has also joined the league to do her bit. She has started an initiative to provide education to children in tribal communities in Kerala. Talking to Instagram, she wrote, “This is something that has been very close to my heart since I first visited the tribal communities in Wayanad back in 2015. I want to help them get educated, empower them so that they can carve a better future for themselves and help their poverty-stricken families and community as they do not have access to even basic healthcare and education.”

She continued, “I am trying to raise these funds to educate children in these tribal areas of Wayanad, Kerala. There is a dire need for smartphones and laptops for students of the Odappallam High School, Wayanad, Kerala, who belong to the 22 tribal communities from around there. Because of the lockdown, the only way for them to continue their education is through online studies. With your donations, we will be able to provide at least 1 laptop and 1 smartphone for each tribal community, which will benefit 221 students in all. Our dream is to ensure each child gets one device to study, but we know that even these 2 devices shared by 10 children is a great start. I am grateful to you & appeal to your beautiful hearts to donate. Every rupee counts (sic).”

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan next stars in an untitled Tamil film, which Karthick Naren is directing. She has also signed Excel Entertainment’s Bollywood film Yudhra, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Kartik Aaryan’s Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo titled Shehzada
NEWS
Tamannaah Bhatia and team wrap up Maestro
FILM
Ranveer Singh resumes work; shoots for a high-profile film
FILM
Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath to roll on September 20
NEWS
Vasan Bala on pop-culture references in his films: It’s a beautiful reminder of why I’m…
Big Interview
EXCLUSIVE: Strong start to Janhvi’s journey
FILM
Fresh details emerge on Ranbir Kapoor’s next with Imtiaz Ali
FILM
Salman Khan requests re-write of ‘Master’ for Hindi remake
FILM
Hungama 2 set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in July
FILM
Makers deny signing Pratik Gandhi opposite Vidya Balan in Tanuj Garg’s next
FILM
Sonam Kapoor undergoes intense training for her next thriller Blind
FILM
Karenvir Bohra talks about his new film Kutub Minar
Eastern Eye

Videos

RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…
Vidya Balan on Sherni, shooting in a jungle, Oscars, sexism…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Kartik Aaryan’s Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo titled Shehzada
Tamannaah Bhatia and team wrap up Maestro
Malavika Mohanan starts initiative to educate children from tribal communities
Ranveer Singh resumes work; shoots for a high-profile film
Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath to roll on September 20
Vasan Bala on pop-culture references in his films: It’s a…