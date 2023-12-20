Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Prabhas says Rajamouli encouraged him to do ‘Salaar’

The team of Salaar recently sat for a conversation moderated by Rajamouli.

Prabhas (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Prabhas says he often seeks advice from SS Rajamouli on his future projects and when filmmaker Prashanth Neel approached the actor for Salaar, the Baahubali director asked him to grab the opportunity with both hands.

Prabhas and Neel are awaiting the release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which hits the screens on Friday. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.

The team of Salaar sat for a conversation moderated by Rajamouli.

In the video shared by production house Hombale Films on its official X page, Prabhas praised Neel of KGF films fame for crafting Salaar as a beautiful drama.

“Prashanth sir did extraordinary drama, especially me and Prithvi sir. The whole story is between us… There is a beautiful drama between me, the mother, and Shruti Haasan. He is very good in drama, even in KGF we see (drama)…

“I think he got inspired from you (Rajamouli) also because he used to talk about you… When we thought we’d do (Salaar), I called Rajamouli. I always call him. I was like, ‘Prashanth wants to do a film’, and he was like, ‘Don’t even think, just do it’,” Prabhas said.

The actor also recalled how life changed for him after the phenomenal success of Rajamouli’s two-part period action drama Baahubali.

“After Baahubali, it was really tough. I didn’t know what to do. Suddenly, I went from the Telugu industry to India to Japan. I went to Italy and abroad. It is very comfortable because no one knows us there.

“In Italy, I was standing outside a Dolce Gabbana store and suddenly a man came, couldn’t even speak English and he said ‘Prabhas’. He didn’t say Baahubali, he said Prabhas. I was like ‘Rajamouli, I can’t even live here.’ But it’s so exciting. I thought ‘Rajamouli, one film, that’s it’,” he added.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar revolves around two friends Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj, who end up becoming arch-rivals.

Prithviraj, known for films such as Lucifer and Ayyappanum Koshiyum, likened the upcoming film to the American epic fantasy series Game of Thrones.

“I keep comparing Salaar to Game of Thrones because the drama is like… There are so many characters, plot points, and intricate character dynamics. I don’t know how he (the director) has fit the story into two parts. It’s a tough thing to do,” he said.

Salaar also stars Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TELEVISION
Charithra Chandran: ‘Bridgerton’ felt real after costume fitting
Hollywood News
‘Oppenheimer’ the most successful film I’ve ever made: Christopher Nolan
NEWS
Shreyas Talpade discharged from hospital
FILM
Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan’s next titled ‘Dacoit’
Entertainment
Excited to see what magic you and SRK have created in ‘Dunki’: Aamir Khan to…
Entertainment
The best of 2023
NEWS
Delhi Police tracks down suspects in Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake case
Entertainment
‘Dunki’: Shah Rukh delivers a cinematic masterpiece ahead of Christmas
MUSIC
A glance at top Bollywood songs of 2023
Hollywood News
Kumail Nanjiani spills beans on his next ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’
Hollywood News
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors
Entertainment
Hoping ‘Munna Bhai 3’ will be made soon: Sanjay Dutt
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW