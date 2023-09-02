Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ release gets postponed

Salaar will release in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Prabhas in Salaar (Image source: Prashanth Neel/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Salaar fans will have to wait since the film’s producers have changed the scheduled release date. Titled Salaar Part-1: Ceasefire the film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salaar has been delayed.

Fukrey 3 also has shifted its release date. It stars Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. The chemistry and comedic timing of this extraordinary cast and their iconic characters promise to take audiences on a laughter-filled joyride once again. The film will now hit the theatres on September 28.

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming pan-India action thriller film Salaar unveiled the official teaser.

The teaser delivers glimpses of the thrilling action from the extensive universe created by Neel.

Well-studded with massive scale and ensemble cast, the makers have treated the viewers to some eye-capturing glimpses in the violent teaser, while they have held back all of the major content only for the main theatrical trailer, which will be out soon.

In the less than 2-minute teaser, veteran actor Tinnu Anand can be seen in a fearless avatar surrounded by several armed men who point their guns at him and are ready to fire and it further goes on to introduce Prabhas, as if hinting that he is the king of the jungle.

The teaser also shows a glimpse of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, although Shruti Haasan is missing.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. This mega project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series.

The film promises to deliver a grandeur that has never been witnessed before on the big screen, with a staggering 14 massive sets constructed in and around Ramoji Film City.

Salaar will be released in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Salman Khan unveils first poster of ‘Tiger 3’, confirms Diwali release
Entertainment
R Madhavan to succeed Shekhar Kapur as president of Film and Television Institute of India
Entertainment
Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Stolen’ receives standing ovation at Venice Film Festival
Entertainment
‘Jawan’ trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, SRK enthralls fans with his dance moves
Entertainment
Kareena’s next to be premiered at BFI London Film Festival 2023
Entertainment
Mahira Khan opens up about bipolar disorder diagnosis and clinical depression
Entertainment
Vikrant Massey to be seen in Ruskin Bond’s story adaptation
Entertainment
‘Jawan’ Trailer: SRK-starrer promises action, drama and punchy dialogues
Entertainment
Birthday Special: 5 films that prove Rajkummar Rao’s versatility
Entertainment
From Sara Ali Khan to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood celebs celebrate Raksha Bandhan with…
Entertainment
Sunny Deol reveals he was dyslexic as a child
Entertainment
Creative hunger was getting a little lost in TV: Mohit Raina
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW