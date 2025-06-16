Prabhas channels Shah Rukh Khan in 'The Raja Saab' teaser as fans turn theatres into celebration zones

After years of playing intense and brooding characters, Prabhas seems to be in his element again with The Raja Saab, a horror comedy directed by Maruthi. The teaser, released on 16 June, gives fans a refreshing look at the actor in a light-hearted, funny role, a rare shift from his recent string of larger-than-life action heroes. With visuals full of humour, horror, and romance, the teaser is already gaining attention not just for the plot but also for its theatrical rollout and unexpected nod to Shah Rukh Khan.

A haunted haveli, SRK-style romance, and spooky laughs

The teaser opens with a quirky love story, as Prabhas’s character openly declares his love for Nidhhi Agerwal in typical Bollywood style, even likening it to Shah Rukh Khan’s legendary on-screen charm. But the story soon shifts to a spooky, ghost-filled haveli, an elaborate set spanning 41,256 sq ft, which the makers claim is India’s largest horror backdrop. The teaser combines eerie folklore visuals, comedy, and a touch of madness, offering glimpses of other lead actors Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar. Sanjay Dutt’s surprise appearance adds to the intrigue. The haunted house isn’t just a gimmick, the filmmakers say they wanted the space to “feel haunted,” not just look scary.





Director Maruthi, known for youth-centric comedies like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, calls this film a “genre-defying journey,” bringing together fantasy, romance, and horror. Prabhas appears in dual looks and delivers a hilarious one-liner toward the end: “Amma Durgamma Thalli... Kaapaadammaa,” adding to the film’s desi horror-comedy vibe.





Fan frenzy, leaked teaser, and December release date

The teaser wasn’t just launched online, it was also screened on IMAX screens in Hyderabad, drawing massive crowds. Fans celebrated with dances and even performed a milk bath ritual on a Prabhas cut-out. However, excitement spilled over early when visuals from the teaser leaked online. The makers issued strict warnings on social media, threatening to suspend accounts sharing pirated content and urging fans to respect the film’s release.

Originally slated for an April release, The Raja Saab is now confirmed to hit theatres on 5 December. With horror, comedy, action, romance, and Prabhas in a never-before-seen avatar, this film could offer a refreshing break from the usual big-budget spectacles.