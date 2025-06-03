Prabhas makes horror comedy debut in 'The Raja Saab' with teaser releasing in June

Actor Prabhas has officially revealed the release date of his upcoming film The Raja Saab, along with news of the teaser launch. Taking to social media, the actor shared the poster and confirmed that the horror-comedy will hit theatres on 5 December 2025. The teaser is set to release on 16 June.

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, the film is a shift in genre for Prabhas, who will be seen in a new avatar. The Raja Saab stars Malavika Mohanan and Niddhi Agerwal alongside him and is expected to bring together humour with horror, offering a break from the action films the actor is best known for.





The announcement was met with a flood of reactions online. Fans quickly began sharing the poster, and the teaser drop date has already become a talking point on various platforms. Social media users posted celebratory messages, with some calling Prabhas “Rebel Saab” and others declaring it a “blockbuster in the making.”

While the film’s finer plot details remain under wraps, the teaser release will likely give audiences a clearer idea of what to expect from this new collaboration. Prabhas’ recent films have received mixed reviews but continue to do well commercially, keeping anticipation high for any new project.





This time, expectations are different. With The Raja Saab, viewers are curious to see how Prabhas navigates a genre not typically associated with his filmography. The team has positioned the film as both entertaining and unconventional, with the poster featuring visuals that suggest a clear departure from his usual intense roles.

Whether The Raja Saab delivers on the growing excitement remains to be seen, but for now, fans have two dates circled on their calendar: 16 June for the teaser, and 5 December for the theatrical release.