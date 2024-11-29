Top take on south Indian cinema news

  • Friday, November 29, 2024
By: George A

Sivakarthikeyan strikes gold

From a small-screen host to a box office phenomenon, Sivakarthikeyan’s meteoric rise has been extraordinary. His latest blockbuster, Amaran, crossed the `3 billion (£28.3 million) mark, establishing him among Tamil cinema’s elite alongside Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Ajith.

The film, based on the late Major Mukund Varadarajan, who died in a counterterrorism operation in Kashmir in 2014, was released this Diwali and became a hit. It also marked a strong comeback for Sivakarthikeyan after the earlier setback of Ayalaan. Whether he can sustain this level of success with his upcoming projects remains to be seen.

Dulquer Salmaan’s dynamic rise

Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan has reached a career milestone with Lucky Baskhar crossing the `1bn (£9.4m) mark. Breaking free from the towering legacy of his father, Mammootty, DQ (as fans call him) has become one of Indian cinema’s most versatile stars.

With hits in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, he has proven his pan-Indian appeal. Now joining Malayalam legends Mohanlal and Mammootty in the one-billion club, Dulquer’s charming screen presence and sharp script choices continue to make him a standout in Indian cinema.

Sad loss of a film legend

southside Delhi Ganesh story 2 a08f2f
Delhi Ganesh

Tamil cinema lost a veteran with the passing of Delhi Ganesh on November 15, 2024. Over a career spanning four decades, he showcased impeccable timing and natural acting that made him a favourite among directors.

His collaborations with Kamal Haasan gave us unforgettable characters in classics like Nayakan, Michael Madana Kama Raja, Avvai Shanmugi, and Thenali.

He also made memorable appearances with Vijay in Thamizhan and with younger stars like Manikandan in Narai Ezhuthum Suyasaritham.

Starting in theatre, Ganesh appeared in more than 400 films, taking roles of all sizes and proving no part was too small when performed with excellence. His passing leaves a void in Tamil cinema that will be deeply felt.

Kanguva crashes at the box office

Southside kanguva STORY 4 hd images 113581b
Kanguva

Despite immense hype, Suriya’s Kanguva failed to deliver at the box office. Billed as Kollywood’s attempt to match the scale of Baahubali, the film struggled due to a weak script, poor direction, and a jarring sound mix.

Fans, who had waited two years for Suriya’s return, were left disappointed. With Kanguva joining the list of big-budget Tamil flops this year, the only major success remains Vijay’s GOAT. For Suriya, this marks a career low and raises serious questions about his project choices and the financial risks taken by the production team.

