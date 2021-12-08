Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas crowned top global Asian celebrity for 2021

Prabhas

By: Asjad Nazir

Indian actor Prabhas has been named as the number one Asian celebrity on the planet for 2021.

The biggest Pan-Indian movie star beat off tough global competition to top the latest edition of the 50 Asian Celebrities In The World list, published by the UK based Eastern Eye newspaper.

The modern-day icon ranked ahead of global stars, including from Hollywood, the music industry, television, literature, and social media, for changing the face of the world’s largest film industry.

Eastern Eye entertainment editor, Asjad Nazir, who put together the list explained why Prabhas has had massive transformative effect on Indian cinema.

He said: “Prabhas has drawn attention to regional language films in India in a way not seen before. He has shown that Bollywood is no longer the boss and inspired everyone to release Indian movies in multiple languages simultaneously.

“With the fastest growing fanbase of any Asian celebrity globally, he generated big headlines and remarkable social media attention without trying. He quietly did amazing philanthropic work without speaking about it and remains the most relatable major movie star globally.”

Such is his humility, the down to earth star chose not to comment on topping the list and is very much focused on forthcoming films, including Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar and Spirit, which will accelerate the positive change he has been instrumental in.

Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar thinks Prabhas deserves all the praise, saying: “It was a dream like experience shooting with India’s biggest star like Prabhas on Radhe Shyam. The amount of passion he used to come with on the sets was exemplary and a driving factor for us all. I’m thrilled for the audience to witness what magic we have created with Radhe Shyam.”

The top 50 list celebrating Asian stars who shone the brightest in 2021, is based on those who did incredible work, made a positive impact, broke boundaries, shattered glass ceilings, generated fan attention or were just inspiring in their own unique way. There was also a big public input as countless posts were generated by social media users nominating their favourite.

Riz Ahmed came in second for his path-breaking work in Hollywood, which included becoming the first Muslim to get an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, starring in big budget film Encounter, speaking up against Islamophobia and being a driving force for fairer representation.

Riz Ahmed (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Third placed Priyanka Chopra-Jonas was once again the most famous Indian on the planet and her 2021 work included The White Tiger and Hollywood blockbuster The Matrix Resurrections.

Fourth placed Mindy Kaling remained the biggest South Asian power player in Hollywood and developed multiple projects, along with being a strong symbol for working mothers.

Highest placed singer, Shreya Ghoshal (5) delivered more hit songs in multiple languages than anyone else, and that too in a year she had her first child.

Shreya Ghoshal

Pakistan-born, American actor Kumail Nanjiani in sixth place shattered the ultimate cinematic glass ceiling by playing a superhero in The Eternals.

Sajal Ali in seventh is the highest placed Pakistani and had a year filled with magnificent performances in multiple drama serials and acted in her first international film What’s Love Got To Do With It, which will break ground for leading ladies in her country.

Sajal Ali

“It is a great honour for me to be included in the top 10. The challenges COVID-19 brought continued in 2021 but this did not deter me from working hard. In fact, 2021 was one of my busiest years with two films and two dramas back-to-back. As we inch closer to 2022, I would like to take this moment to reiterate my commitment towards my craft and would like to assure my fans around the world there are more exciting projects to witness in 2022,” said Sajal Ali.

The rest of the top 10 is Half-Indian British pop superstar Charli XCX (8), British actor Dev Patel (9) and India’s fastest rise star Shehnaaz Gill (10).

The oldest star in the list is 79-year-old Amitabh Bachchan (32) and the youngest is 18-year-old actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan (16), for her stunning title role in hit serial Imlie.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

She said: “It feels great to have my work recognised and to be the youngest in a list of so many global talents. It has been a special year and I am thankful to all the team of Imlie and all the audiences who have shown it so much love. To be ranked number 16 is amazing.”

The highest placed author is the Booker Prize nominated Anuk Arudpragasam (45) and YouTuber Madan Gowri (50) is the only full-time online content creator in the list.

“The Covid-19 pandemic was unable to stop South Asians from making a mark globally in diverse fields, ranging from YouTube, literature and TV to headlining movie blockbusters. Whether it was breaking ground, shattering glass ceilings, taking charge, or initiating a positive change, many went beyond just being celebrities and in doing so will inspire a new generation to believe anything is possible,” said Asjad Nazir

Others in the 2021 list include Diljit Dosanjh (11), Lilly Singh (12), Taapsee Pannu (14), Vijay (15), Rubina Dilaik (17), Akshay Kumar (18), Armaan Malik (19), Jameela Jamil (21), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (22), Ayesha Singh (24), Adarsh Gourav (26), Shah Rukh Khan (27), Hadiqa Kiani (30), Ram Charan (33), Yumna Zaidi (35), Anoushka Shankar (36), Ashi Singh (38), Bilal Abbas Khan (39), Steel Banglez (42), Asim Riaz (44) and Zakir Khan (47).

The full list is published in Eastern Eye newspaper on December 10.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas to debut in cinemas on October 5, 2022
Entertainment
Freida Pinto: Growing up in India made me want to star in a Christmas movie
Entertainment
Dave Bautista to star in M Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Entertainment
Several Bollywood stars attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding
Entertainment
MasterChef semi-finalist says his parents didn’t want him to be a cook growing up
TELEVISION
Urfi Javed: Stylishly bold
TELEVISION
Taking Simple steps towards success
FILM
‘I believe actors should be mindful when choosing roles and projects’
MUSIC
Ghazal great Ghulam Ali in his own words
Entertainment
Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star in Indo-American project The Letter
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed honoured at British Independent Film Awards 2021
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal land in Jaipur ahead of wedding
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings in race against dying…
Sharma named ODI captain as India announce South Africa squad
Bipin Rawat: a soldier’s general
UK joins US and Australia’s diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
UK’s Johnson says sorry, orders probe into aides’ alleged lockdown…
UK announces £440,000 to encourage organ, blood donations
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE