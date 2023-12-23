Website Logo
  • Saturday, December 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Dhanush announces his third directorial

Taking to X, Dhanush shared a poster with the release date.

Dhanush (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Dhanush treated fans with the exciting announcement of his third directorial venture with a concept poster on Friday.

Taking to X, Dhanush shared a poster with the release date.

The poster features a beach bench with the vast blue sea in the background. Instead of one, two crescent moons doubling up as alphabets ‘DD’ (Dhanush’s Directorial) along with the release date at the bottom.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “#DD3”

Dhanush, who predominately works in the Tamil film industry is known for his versatility in acting. The star who has an impressive array of roles under his belt is a widely appreciated actor down South.

He has done more than 44 films to date and has won many accolades for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

His popular song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ from the romantic psychological thriller 3 garnered millions of views on YouTube.

Maryan, Anegan, Kodi, and Maari sequels are some of his other hit movies in Tamil.

He made his Bollywood debut with Raanjhanaa.

Meanwhile. actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has come on board for Dhanush’s film which is tentatively titled D51.

The announcement was made on Nagarjuna’s birthday.

The film is being directed by Sekhar Kammula and Rashmika Mandanna is also a part of it.

As per a statement, the film is being “mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Priyanka shares pictures with Nick and daughter from holiday dinner
Entertainment
Best British Asian moments of 2023 in music
Hollywood News
Comedian Jo Koy to host 2024 Golden Globes
TELEVISION
ZEE5 Global docuseries ‘Koose Munisamy Veerappan’ earns 9.1 IMDb rating
Entertainment
Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ emerges as his lowest opener this year
Hollywood News
96th Oscars shortlist announced
TELEVISION
‘Bridgerton’ to return with two-part season three in 2024
NEWS
India’s official Oscar entry ‘2018’ fails to make it to final 15
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi: Films, fame and friendship
MUSIC
DJ Shai Guy selects the biggest dance anthems of a party-fuelled 12 months
Entertainment
Month-by-month guide to Hindi film highs and lows from the past year
Hollywood News
Martin Scorsese to receive Honorary Golden Bear at Berlin Film Fest
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW