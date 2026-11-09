JLR raids BYD offices in escalating battle over China's alleged Defender lookalike

Court-appointed bailiffs seized digital records from BYD offices in the Netherlands in August as part of JLR's intellectual property dispute.

BYD's seven-seat Ti7 is expected to launch in the UK in January at £47,995, compared with £68,465 for a Defender 110.

Chinese carmakers are gaining ground in Britain, with the Jaecoo 7 becoming the country's best-selling car in October.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has stepped up its legal battle with Chinese automotive giant BYD after court-appointed bailiffs seized digital records from the rival's offices in the Netherlands over allegations that its new SUV copies the design and technology of the Land Rover Defender.

The dispute centres on BYD's seven-seat Ti7 plug-in hybrid, which has attracted comparisons with the iconic British off-roader because of its boxy profile and rugged styling.

The records were seized from BYD offices in Schiedam and Hoofddorp in August, following a court order obtained by JLR. The move was intended to secure potential evidence before it could be destroyed, according to reports.

JLR reportedly suspects that BYD reverse-engineered elements of the Defender's technology for use in the Ti7. The Chinese manufacturer has challenged the seizure, with its legal representatives describing it as a “fishing expedition”.

A hearing in The Hague this week will consider the dispute, including whether the evidence gathered can be used in the proceedings. Neither company has commented on the ongoing litigation, and no court has established that BYD infringed JLR's intellectual property rights.

The timing is significant for both manufacturers. BYD is preparing to introduce the Ti7 to European markets, including the UK, in January, while JLR is seeking to protect one of its most recognisable and commercially important vehicle brands.

Why is JLR challenging BYD over the Ti7?

The Ti7 is a seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV that has been on sale in China since September 2025. Its upright body, angular exterior and chunky proportions have drawn comparisons with the Defender, with some motoring publications describing it as a Chinese version of the British vehicle.

The commercial challenge is difficult to ignore. BYD has confirmed a UK starting price of £47,995 for the Ti7, while the seven-seat Defender 110 starts at £68,465. That leaves a difference of more than £20,000, potentially making the Chinese model an attractive alternative for buyers looking for a large, rugged-looking SUV.

BYD has described the Ti7's styling as an “unapologetically boxy profile” designed to appeal to SUV buyers.

However, JLR's concerns reportedly go beyond the similarities in appearance. The company suspects that some of the Defender's underlying technology may have been reverse-engineered and incorporated into the competing vehicle.

The Dutch court proceedings will be important in determining what evidence JLR can rely on as it pursues its claims. The company ultimately wants to prevent the competing model from entering the European market, but the legal process is unlikely to reach a final resolution before the Ti7's planned January launch.

This is not the first time JLR has taken a Chinese manufacturer to court over alleged copying. In 2019, it won a three-year legal battle against Jiangling Motor Corporation over the Landwind X7, a vehicle found to infringe design rights associated with the Range Rover Evoque. The ruling stopped Jiangling from selling the model in China.

For JLR, the latest dispute is about more than one competing SUV. It raises questions about how effectively established manufacturers can protect their designs and technology as Chinese brands expand into international markets.

Are Chinese carmakers becoming a bigger threat to British brands?

The legal dispute comes as Chinese manufacturers rapidly increase their presence in the UK. Their brands accounted for around 23 per cent of new vehicle registrations in September, according to figures reported by The Times.

Competitive pricing, expanding model ranges and the growing availability of hybrid and electric vehicles have helped companies such as BYD, Chery, Omoda and Jaecoo attract British buyers.

One of the most striking examples is Chery's Jaecoo 7, which has been nicknamed the “Temu Range Rover” because of its resemblance to JLR's luxury SUVs.

The model recorded 10,813 registrations in October, making it Britain's best-selling car for the month, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. Its market share increased from 2.07 per cent to 4.30 per cent.

The growing competition creates an interesting relationship between JLR and Chery. The two companies already have a commercial agreement involving the licensing of JLR's discontinued Freelander brand, which Chery is helping revive for a new generation of vehicles.

Chery chairman Yin Tongyue has also hinted at ambitions to acquire a British automotive brand. Speaking to The Sunday Times, he said the company wanted to become more of a British brand and was looking to “find a sports car company that we can help”.

His comments have fuelled speculation about a possible interest in Jaguar, although no acquisition proposal has been confirmed.

The contrast is striking. While JLR is pursuing BYD over alleged intellectual property infringement, it has also been willing to work with Chinese manufacturers through partnerships and licensing arrangements.

For Tata Motors-owned JLR, the challenge is to defend its distinctive brands without shutting itself off from the rapidly changing global automotive market.

The Ti7 dispute could become an important test of how far established manufacturers can go to protect their designs as Chinese competitors move into increasingly similar market segments. But with the court yet to make a final finding and the launch approaching, the outcome remains uncertain.