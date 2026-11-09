How Anirudh and Kavya Maran's wedding connects two of Tamil Nadu's most influential families

Highlights

Rajinikanth and the Stalin family have travelled to Greece to attend the reported wedding of composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran.

Anirudh is Rajinikanth's nephew, while Kavya is related to the Stalin family through her father, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

The reported destination wedding brings together prominent names from Tamil cinema, politics, business and cricket, with a reception scheduled in Chennai on November 21.

The reported wedding of composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran has brought together two prominent families with deep connections to Tamil Nadu's cinema and political circles.

Superstar Rajinikanth and his family, along with MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin and their respective families, were spotted at Chennai airport on Monday (November 9), travelling to Greece for the celebrations.

Pictures and videos of the high-profile guests leaving Chennai have surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the connections between the families and the personalities expected to attend the celebrations.

According to reports, Anirudh and Kavya are set to marry in a private destination wedding in Greece on November 10 and 11. While the ceremony is expected to be attended by close family members and select friends, a reception is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21.

How Anirudh is related to Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's presence at the wedding is particularly significant because Anirudh is his nephew.

Anirudh's father, actor Ravi Raghavendra, is married to Lakshmi, who is the sister of Rajinikanth's wife, Latha Rajinikanth. This makes Anirudh the superstar's nephew and a cousin of Rajinikanth's daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya.

The family connection also extends to their professional relationship. Anirudh has composed music for several Rajinikanth films, including Petta, Darbar, Jailer, Vettaiyan and Jailer 2.

Their collaborations have produced several popular songs, with Hukum from Jailer becoming one of the notable tracks associated with the actor and composer.

Rajinikanth was seen at Chennai airport wearing a black shirt and mauve trousers, accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. A separate photograph circulating online showed him posing with a member of the flight staff inside the business-class cabin.

How Kavya Maran is connected to the Stalin family

Kavya Maran also comes from a family with longstanding connections to Tamil Nadu's political establishment.

She is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. Kalanithi is related to the Karunanidhi family and is a cousin of MK Stalin, making the politician a close relative of Kavya. Udhayanidhi Stalin is MK Stalin's son.

This family connection explains the presence of the Stalin family among the prominent guests travelling to Greece for the wedding.

Videos circulating on social media showed MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin at Chennai airport ahead of their departure. According to reports, they travelled on an Emirates flight via Dubai and are expected to return to Chennai on November 13.

Kavya has established a profile in the business and cricket industries. She serves as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owned by the Sun Group, and is also associated with Sun TV Network.

Her regular appearances at IPL matches and player auctions have made her a familiar face among cricket followers.

Greece wedding and Chennai reception

According to reports, Anirudh and Kavya's wedding celebrations will take place in Greece over two days, on November 10 and 11.

The destination ceremony is expected to be an intimate affair, with attendance limited to close relatives and a select group of friends. The Maran family is reportedly overseeing travel and accommodation arrangements for guests.

However, the couple and their families have not publicly confirmed all the details surrounding the reported Greece celebrations.

A reception for the newlyweds is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21. The date was confirmed through an invitation shared by MK Stalin. Kalanithi Maran and his wife have also personally invited Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to the event.

The reception invitation has attracted attention for its elaborate design. Created by Ranjini Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man, it features an ivory and powder-blue colour scheme, embossed stationery, intricate detailing and a vintage-style crest seal.

Several prominent personalities from politics and cinema have reportedly been invited, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay and actor Ajith Kumar.

While the Greece celebrations are expected to remain private, the Chennai reception could bring together personalities from across the entertainment, political, business and sporting worlds.

With Anirudh's family ties to Rajinikanth and Kavya's connection to the Stalin family, the wedding has drawn attention beyond the couple's professional achievements, highlighting the longstanding relationships linking some of Tamil Nadu's most recognisable families.