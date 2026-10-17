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Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran spark buzz after ‘marriage ah?’ remark and CM’s invite

Here is what is officially confirmed about the wedding, and what is still just talk

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran spark buzz after ‘marriage ah?’ remark and CM’s invite

Kavya Maran is marrying Anirudh Ravichander

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Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokOct 17, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's office has confirmed that Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding reception will take place in Chennai on 21 November
  • The announcement followed a visit by Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery, who invited the chief minister in person at his Jubilee Hills residence
  • Reports of a wedding ceremony in Greece on 11 November are unconfirmed, and neither Anirudh nor Kavya has made a public announcement
  • Anirudh dismissed marriage rumours on X in June 2025, writing "Marriage ah?"

What the chief minister's office said

The news came from an unlikely place. On Friday, the Telangana Chief Minister's official X account posted photos and videos of Revanth Reddy with Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, the parents of Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran. The post said the couple had called on the chief minister at his home in Jubilee Hills and invited him to their daughter's wedding reception, which is "scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21."

That sentence is the only part of the story with an official trail. It also landed on a notable day: Friday, 16 October, was Anirudh's 36th birthday.

What's confirmed, and what isn't

Kalanithi and Kavery Maran have invited the chief minister to a reception scheduled to take place in Chennai on 21 November. However, reports of a wedding ceremony in Greece on 11 November remain unconfirmed. Several outlets, including IANS, have described the Greece wedding as an unconfirmed report, and neither Anirudh Ravichander nor Kavya Maran has made a public statement confirming the speculation.

It is quite a turn from a year ago. In June 2025, a Reddit post claimed that Anirudh and Kavya had been dating for more than a year, and that Rajinikanth, Anirudh's uncle by marriage, had spoken to Kalanithi Maran about the match. Anirudh answered on X the same day, writing "Marriage ah?" and telling everyone to chill out and stop spreading rumours.

We covered the buzz at the time.

The talk did not go away. Earlier this year, Anirudh's uncle, the veteran actor YG Mahendran, told Kutty Padmini's KPTV channel that the marriage was "a sure thing." "They are getting married," he said.

The two families

Kavya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and an executive director at Sun TV Network. To cricket fans she is the face in the stands, famous for her expressive reactions during IPL games. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, founded Sun Group, and her grandfather, Murasoli Maran, was a Union minister.

Anirudh is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and the nephew of Latha Rajinikanth. He shot to fame in 2011 with "Why This Kolaveri Di" and is now one of the biggest names in Indian film music. The couple's worlds already overlap. Sun Pictures produced both Petta (2019) and Coolie (2025), starring Rajinikanth with music by Anirudh, who counts Coolie as his fifth collaboration with the superstar. Telangana Today notes the news arrives as Jailer 2, also scored by Anirudh, has become a worldwide hit.

For now, the one fixed date is Saturday, 21 November in Chennai. The wedding itself has no confirmed date or venue, and the couple have yet to say a word publicly.

kavya maranmarriagerumoursanirudh ravichander
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