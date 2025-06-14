Is a high-profile wedding brewing between Anirudh Ravichander and SRH team owner Kavya Maran?

Ahead of the show, she spoke to Eastern Eye about her lifelong love affair with vintage sounds, the power of live performance, and her inspirations and musical heroes.

What first connected you to music?

There was not just one thing. As a little girl, I was always singing and had no idea why – I just could not help it. I did not come from a musical family. My mum had a couple of Bollywood LPs with Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar, and my dad listened to Andy Williams and The Carpenters in the car. Apart from that, there was not much music at home. I watched Top of the Pops as a teenager, but I fell in love with Elvis Presley when I was 13 – that is where my passion for vintage music began.

How would you describe your brand of music?

Mostly, I perform authentic 1940s and 1950s American music – blues, rhythm and blues, and rock and roll. I sing cover versions, but I also write a lot of original songs in the same style. I have also been developing a new Americana/country project, so the music keeps coming.

What does live performance mean to you?

At its best, it means pure connection with the audience – almost a transcendental experience. It does not always happen like that, but subconsciously, I think that is what I am always striving for. I go on stage with songs I love and musicians who are great and always have my back. With that secure foundation, I try to see where the music can take me, and I bring the audience along with me. I love being close to the audience and drawing them into the live experience. It can bring so much energy and joy.

How much are you looking forward to performing at the iconic Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club?

We performed our first sell-out show upstairs there last year, but this is our first gig in the main room downstairs. I cannot express what an honour and privilege it is to appear at such a legendary venue. To think we will be on the same stage as so many iconic performers – from Ella Fitzgerald to Miles Davis – is mind-blowing.

What can we expect from the show?

We will perform some of our most loved original songs, as well as several from our latest album Seven Shades of Blue, released this spring. We also have the honour of introducing Haylen, an incredible artist from Paris, as our special guest. There will be a lot of toe-tapping and happy vibes.

What do you hope people will take away from your performance – musically or emotionally?

I hope they leave with a range of emotions. I want them to feel moved, but also to walk out feeling joyous and uplifted.

What do you most love about the jazz and rhythm and blues of the 1940s and 1950s?

There are so many things I love about the music of that era. The musicianship, the danceability – how you just cannot help but move to it. I love the lyrics, the humour and the storytelling. When I was younger, I learned a lot of jazz standards and loved them. But it was only after living life – experiencing love, loss and heartbreak, having children, going through disappointment and great happiness – that I truly connected with those songs. Many of them now bring tears to my eyes, or even ecstasy when I sing or hear them. These are songs that truly stand the test of time.

Do you remember the first time you heard a song from that era that truly moved you?

It was when I began listening to jazz in my teens. I idolised Sarah Vaughan and her craft. Then, as I discovered more popular music from the 1940s and 1950s and started dancing, I began to feel it not only emotionally but physically too.

Aisha Khan





Who is your own music hero from that bygone era?

Sarah Vaughan, definitely. I also loved Billie Holiday.

If you could duet with any artist from the 1940s or 1950s, who would it be?

It would have to be one of the great rhythm and blues vocalists – Wynonie Harris, Louis Jordan or Joe Turner. That would be so much fun.

Which classic songs do you most enjoy performing live?

I love rhythm and blues by the many powerful female vocalists of that era – songs like Voodoo Voodoo by LaVern Baker, They Call Me Big Mama by Big Mama Thornton, or Pretty Good Love by Big Maybelle.

What inspires you as an artist?

A life lived. Everything I have experienced – from having children to feminism. People, places, books – you never know where inspiration will come from. I also love collaborating with other musicians and singers; you never know what kind of magic might be created.

Why do you love music?

The same reason I breathe. It is part of all of us – from the rhythms in nature to the cadence of the languages we learn as children. It can tell great stories and express deep emotions. It has the power to change lives – to comfort those in pain and bring joy to those open to it. I believe it is one of the purest art forms and forms of self-expression. I feel incredibly fortunate to have done this for so many years, and I hope to continue for the rest of my life.

Aisha Khan and The Rajahs at Ronnie Scott’s, 47 Frith Street, London W1D 4HT on Sunday, June 29. www.ronniescotts.co.uk