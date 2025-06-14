Skip to content
Is a high-profile wedding brewing between Anirudh Ravichander and SRH team owner Kavya Maran?

Fans spot new signs of romance as music, cricket, and media worlds watch the rumoured couple closely.

Anirudh Ravichander Kavya Maran wedding

SRH’s Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander spark fresh buzz

Northeast News/Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai

A new rumour is doing the rounds in celebrity and cricket circles. Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran is reportedly set to marry top music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander. Though there’s been no official word from either camp, talk of the duo planning a wedding has picked up serious steam online.

Anirudh Ravichander Anirudh Ravichander performing live Getty Images


A Reddit rumour, a Las Vegas spotting, and a Rajinikanth connection

Whispers of a romance between Kavya and Anirudh first surfaced in early 2024, with a Reddit post claiming the two were dating. The same post claimed that superstar Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh’s uncle by marriage, had spoken to Kavya’s father, media tycoon Kalanithi Maran, about the match. A few netizens also claimed to have seen the two holidaying together in Las Vegas. Despite public denials from Anirudh’s team back then, the buzz never quite died down.

Now, fresh reports claim the couple may have been quietly preparing for a wedding. Online users have once again begun speculating, especially after noticing the two being spotted together more frequently. With Anirudh’s packed music schedule and Kavya’s strong presence during this year’s IPL season, the timing seems curious and perfect for a soft launch into public acceptance.


Who they are: power, legacy, and a lot of fan following

Anirudh Ravichander shot to fame with Why This Kolaveri Di in 2012 and has since become one of Indian cinema’s most bankable composers. From Jawan to Vikram, his music dominates charts across languages. He comes from a family with strong roots in the arts. His father is actor Ravi Raghavendra, his mother a classical dancer, and his aunt is married to Rajinikanth. His great-grandfather was filmmaker K. Subramanyam.

Kavya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the powerful head of Sun Group. Over the last few years, she has become a fan favourite for her viral expressions during SRH matches. She also handles key parts of Sun Network’s broadcast and music divisions.

Kavya Maran caught on camera smiling in the SRH standsNortheast News


Whether the wedding actually happens remains to be seen. But if true, this high-profile alliance would bring together cricket, cinema, and a whole lot of corporate power, and fans seem more than ready to celebrate.

