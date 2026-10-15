GTA 6 launch trailer: the ankle monitor, the goggled dog and other clues you missed

Highlights

Rockstar released the 90-second GTA 6 launch trailer on 15 October, five weeks before the game launches on 19 November on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

The trailer was captured entirely in-game on PS5 and debuts "Flower in a Hurricane" by Justice, featuring Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Viewers have spotted Lucia's ankle monitor, a road sign that looks like a Top Gun nod and a dog wearing goggles

UK pre-orders cost £69.99 for the Standard Edition and £89.99 for the Ultimate Edition

What Rockstar released

Rockstar posted the trailer without warning on Thursday, the fourth official video look at Grand Theft Auto VI and the first since August's extended look, a roughly 25-minute special that premiered on Netflix. It passed 1.1 million views in its first 30 minutes, according to Forbes. The official description says Jason and Lucia "have always known the deck is stacked against them," and that an attempt to make easy money goes wrong on the dark side of "America's sunniest place."

Here is what to look for if you only have 90 seconds and a pause button.

Lucia's first scene is on a phone line

The trailer opens with Jason working at a marina, where he takes a call from Lucia. She is still in prison. GameSpot reads it as a sign that her story starts behind bars, and that Jason has been keeping close tabs on her release.

The ankle monitor changes things

Near the end, a shower scene shows Lucia wearing an ankle monitor, according to Forbes. The same device appears in the game's key art. GameSpot suggests her release from prison could come with conditions, such as living at a set address or being home at certain times. Nothing in the trailer spells out what it means.

Jason's past is military, and it didn't end well

The trailer begins with narration from Jason about his time in the army. Forbes reports that he says he and the military did not part on the best of terms. Later, he emerges from water with two other men, in night-vision goggles and holding silenced rifles. GameSpot wonders whether that points to a flashback mission or a stealth job later in the game.

A vault, a plane and a very long drop

Lucia, alongside another woman, blows open a bank vault door as cash rains down, Forbes reports. In another scene, TechWiser notes, she jumps onto the landing gear of a moving aircraft. Forbes also spots a shot of two women in catsuits and pink ski masks with AK-47s, which GameSpot says may be a nod to the film Spring Breakers.

Look at the road signs

At the start, a sign for the Keys is visible, along with directions to Goose Key. GameSpot calls it a Top Gun reference, though TechWiser treats that as a guess. TechWiser also spots a Catalan Key sign. Rockstar has form: GameSpot notes a recent screenshot appeared to nod at Pulp Fiction.

The small stuff

A dog wears a tiny pair of goggles to protect it on missions with Jason. The beaches are packed. A low-flying plane appears to carry an ad for what sounds like a crypto coin, which GameSpot takes as a sign cryptocurrency may be a target for the game's satire. For the second time, a PS5 controller appears in a GTA 6 trailer.

The new trailer for GTA 6 has been released.Releasing on November 19. https://t.co/kZCbY9owmM

— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 15, 2026

What's confirmed and what's guesswork

Shown on screen or confirmed Interpretation Lucia wears an ankle monitor in the final shower shot Her release comes with conditions Jason narrates about his army years He left on poor terms A road sign points to Goose Key A Top Gun nod A plane appears to carry an ad for a crypto coin Satire of cryptocurrency Two masked women in pink, holding AK-47s A Spring Breakers reference

The soundtrack

"Flower in a Hurricane" comes from Justice, the French duo composing GTA 6's original score, with Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. It's on Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, which is open for pre-save and vinyl or CD pre-order. Rockstar has also revealed six in-game radio stations, with hosts including Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Burna Boy and Robyn, as Eastern Eye reported.

Release date, platforms and price

Grand Theft Auto VI launches on 19 November on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The trailer page carries "Plays Best on PS5" branding, but the Xbox release is still set for the same day. No PC version has been announced. Pre-loading begins on 12 November, and physical copies contain only a download code, with no disc in the box. The game is rated PEGI 18 in the UK.

Region Standard Edition Ultimate Edition UK £69.99 £89.99 US $79.99 $99.99 India Rs 5,999 Rs 7,499

The UK prices are listed by retailers including Currys, and the India prices come from News24. Orders placed before 20 November include the Vintage Vice City Pack, according to Currys.

One line to remember

Near the end, Sportskeeda reports, Lucia asks Jason whether they will be okay. He tells her they've been through almost everything, and they'll get through this too. Whether that holds is a question Rockstar has left for 19 November.

More GTA 6 on Eastern Eye