Highlights

Kunchacko Boban plays a man whose life is disrupted when a 23-year-old missing girl case resurfaces.

Suraj Venjaramoodu delivers a moving performance as a father still haunted by his daughter's disappearance.

Director Vishnu Revikumar makes a promising debut, although the film loses some momentum in its second half.

Malayalam thriller Hail Mary, starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, combines a decades-old missing person case with an emotional story about loss, suspicion and the search for truth.

Directed by debutant Vishnu Revikumar, the investigative drama also features Anu Sithara, Suhasini Maniratnam, Vinay Forrt, Jagadish and Hakkim Shah.

Based on G R Indugopan's novel Ambilymol Thirodhanam, the film explores what it means to prove one's innocence while trying to uncover the truth behind a long-forgotten crime.

A missing girl case turns a man's life upside down

The story follows Madhu (Kunchacko Boban), a former driver to forensic expert Dr Uma Paul (Suhasini Maniratnam), who hopes to begin a new chapter in his life with Annie (Anu Sithara), a divorced schoolteacher with a daughter.

However, their plans are disrupted when a 23-year-old missing girl case returns to the spotlight.

The case centres on Maria, the daughter of Sibi (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who disappeared in 2003. Years later, Eleena, who witnessed the incident as a child, becomes an advocate and files a habeas corpus petition seeking answers from the state.

As the police reopen the investigation, suspicion falls on Madhu. With rumours threatening his personal relationships and professional life, he sets out to establish his innocence and uncover what happened to the missing girl.

Strong performances give the mystery an emotional core

Kunchacko Boban anchors the film with a performance that captures Madhu's helplessness and determination. His character is caught between the pressure of being treated as a suspect and the need to protect the life he has built with Annie and her daughter.

Suraj Venjaramoodu also makes a strong impression as Sibi, a father whose life remains shaped by the disappearance of his child. His emotionally charged performance adds weight to the film's central mystery.

Suhasini Maniratnam brings a refreshing presence to the story, while Anu Sithara, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt and Kavya Ramachandran contribute to the supporting cast. Hakkim Shah is convincing as a police officer with sinister intentions.

Where Hail Mary loses momentum

The film establishes an intriguing premise and gradually builds tension through its investigation. However, the screenplay becomes less convincing as the story progresses.

Some developments rely heavily on coincidences and convenient plot devices, making parts of the investigation feel too easy. The characterisation of several supporting roles also leaves room for improvement.

The second half shifts towards more conventional thriller elements, including chase and action sequences. Although these moments are effectively staged, they occasionally feel disconnected from the grounded investigative drama established earlier.

The film's visual treatment, with its muted colours and emphasis on grey tones, reinforces its sombre atmosphere. However, the cinematography and occasional changes in aspect ratio do not always work in its favour.

Music adds to the film's atmosphere

Jakes Bejoy's music is one of the film's strongest elements. The background score complements both the investigative sequences and the emotional moments, helping maintain the tension.

The song Maarivil Chirake is another highlight.

Despite its narrative shortcomings, Hail Mary offers an engaging mystery supported by strong performances and an emotional storyline. Vishnu Revikumar shows promise with his directorial debut, while Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu give the film much of its emotional strength.

Hail Mary is currently running in theatres.