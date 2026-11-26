Highlights

Khloé Kardashian recalled how she and sister Kim returned from a South Korea beauty trip with visibly changed features.

Their mother, Kris Jenner, reportedly cried after seeing Kim’s face and feared she had permanently damaged it.

Khloé said their appearances eventually returned to normal, but joked that they should try the treatments again.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian were left shocked by the results of a beauty trip to South Korea after treatments they tried temporarily changed their appearance.

Khloé, 42, opened up about the experience during the latest episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, while speaking to her close friend La La Anthony, who joined the sisters on the August 2025 trip.

Recalling the aftermath, Khloé said: “Kim and I came back deformed, you came back beautiful and the plane ride just made it so much worse.”

She added that Kim looked like Stewie from Family Guy after the procedures. Anthony laughed as Khloé explained that the group spent much of their time inside the hotel because they did not feel comfortable going out.

Kris Jenner was worried about Kim's appearance

Khloé said the sisters' experience took an unexpected turn on the first day of their trip.

“Day one, we f–ked up our faces, and we were just sitting in the hotel room,” she recalled.

She explained that they had trusted the doctors and relied on a translator to understand the treatments and costs.

“If anyone asks, we don't know what we did because we just trusted doctors,” Khloé said.

“There was a translator. We were like, ‘OK, sure. This amount, perfect.’ You lay on the table, they do some stuff to you, and you're like, ‘Oh, that's what we agreed to?’”

The results were reportedly so alarming that their mother, Kris Jenner, cried when she saw Kim. Khloé recalled Jenner asking whether Kim had permanently “ruined” her face.

However, Khloé reassured listeners that the changes were temporary and that both sisters' features eventually returned to normal.

Despite the experience, she joked: “It was so fun, we need to do that again.”

What treatments did Kim and Khloé Kardashian try?

Kim documented parts of the South Korea trip on Instagram in August 2025. The group also included Anthony, Kim's friend Stephanie Suganami and beauty expert Vanessa Lee, founder of The Things We Do.

Lee later spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the experience, explaining that the trip involved exploring more advanced beauty procedures.

“I had the opportunity to guide the girls with my expertise,” she said, adding that she was particularly interested in South Korea's technologies for treating hyperpigmentation, body tightening devices and biostimulator skin boosters.

Lee also said she experienced several advanced procedures herself to understand their potential for her patients, while Kim explored beauty and business ideas for her brand, Skims.

The exact treatments responsible for the sisters' temporary appearance have not been confirmed.

Khloé has no regrets about the experience

Although the sisters were initially unhappy with the results, Khloé said there were no lasting effects on their faces.

She also made it clear that the experience had not put her off trying beauty treatments again.

Kim had previously shared photographs from the trip, including one in which her face appeared red, with tape covering her eyebrows and hairline. Another image showed a professional injecting a dark liquid into her arm.

The sisters' latest account offers a more candid look at what happened behind the scenes of their South Korea beauty trip.