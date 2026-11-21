Highlights

Nicola Peltz has opened up about the emotional impact of online criticism, admitting that cruel comments can leave her feeling sad.

The actress said she regularly comes across what she described as new lies about her being spread online.

Her comments come amid continued attention on her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham and tensions with his family.

Nicola Peltz has spoken candidly about the impact of online hate, revealing that negative comments about her personal life can sometimes be difficult to ignore.

The 31-year-old actress addressed the subject during an Instagram question-and-answer session with fans, admitting that reading cruel remarks can affect her emotionally.

Responding to a follower, Peltz said: "To be honest it's not always easy. There are times it really affects me and makes me sad because I can't help but read the comments and it's especially hard when every day I read new lies about me being spread."

She added: "I believe in my heart the truth always comes out and so I try to stay positive and spread love."

Nicola Peltz praises husband Brooklyn Beckham

During the same question-and-answer session, Peltz was asked what she loved most about her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

She responded: "Well, everything. But he truly has the biggest and most genuine heart I've ever known."

Brooklyn has previously defended his wife against comments about her appearance, particularly criticism surrounding her weight.

When a social media user questioned whether he responded to people expressing concern about how Peltz looked, he stood up for her, writing: "Don't ever talk about my wife. She's absolutely beautiful and you should never comment on a woman's body. It's disgraceful."

Actress received Rising Star honour at Venice Film Festival

Peltz's comments come after her appearance at the Kinéo Awards during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in September, where she received the Rising Star award.

The actress was recognised for her performance in the independent drama Prima, in which she plays a ballerina alongside Faye Dunaway.

During her acceptance speech, Peltz admitted that she felt more comfortable playing a character than addressing an audience.

"Thank you so much for this immense honour. To receive an award at the Venice Film Festival is something I will carry with me for the rest of my career," she said.

She also thanked her family and Brooklyn for believing in her and supporting her career.

Beckham family tensions continue to attract attention

Peltz and Brooklyn's relationship has remained in the spotlight amid their reported estrangement from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The couple did not attend David's 50th birthday celebrations in 2025, adding to speculation about tensions within the family.

The situation attracted further attention in January, when Brooklyn shared a lengthy statement on social media explaining his decision to distance himself from his family.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," he wrote.

He also stated: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Brooklyn further alleged that his parents had controlled how their family was portrayed in the press.

The latest comments from Peltz offer a glimpse into how the continuing public attention and online criticism have affected her personally.

Tighten the family tensions sectionUse fewer repeated mentions of comments