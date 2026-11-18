Highlights

David and Victoria Beckham attended son Romeo's acting debut at the Paris premiere of Forty Love.

The couple shared emotional messages celebrating the 24-year-old, while Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull also praised his performance.

Their public show of support comes amid ongoing tensions with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.

David and Victoria Beckham have publicly shown their support for son Romeo as he made his acting debut at the Paris premiere of Forty Love, against the backdrop of the family's ongoing tensions with eldest son Brooklyn.

The couple attended the film's world premiere at Le Grand Rex in Paris on Tuesday (November 17), posing with Romeo on the red carpet.

David later shared a photograph of himself and Victoria inside the screening, writing on Instagram: "So proud of you mate, you see the challenge and you take it. We love you."

Victoria also posted a picture of the family together, adding: "We're so proud of you."

Their appearance comes as the Beckham family continues to navigate its reported rift with Brooklyn, who has previously spoken publicly about his strained relationship with his parents.

Romeo Beckham makes acting debut in Forty Love

The 24-year-old has taken a new career direction with Forty Love, a film centred on a romantic relationship between two male tennis players.

Romeo stars opposite French actor Paul Kircher, who plays his love interest. The film is directed by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti and also features veteran French actress Catherine Deneuve.

For the premiere, Romeo wore a dark suit over a black-and-white striped shirt, paired with a slim patterned tie.

David opted for a navy suit and matching tie, while Victoria wore a black blazer with matching trousers and pointed-toe heels.

Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, also attended the event in a red sleeveless dress and shared her excitement about his latest career move.

"So proud I could scream. My superstar @romeobeckham," she wrote on Instagram.

The film marks a significant change for Romeo, who previously pursued football with Arsenal Academy before moving into modelling.

David and Victoria Beckham's relationship with Brooklyn

The premiere comes amid continuing speculation about the Beckham family's relationship with Brooklyn, 27.

Tensions became more public earlier in 2026 after Brooklyn addressed the reported family fallout in a lengthy statement, accusing his parents of prioritising Brand Beckham over family relationships. He also said he did not want to reconcile with them.

The dispute has attracted considerable attention, particularly as David and Victoria continue to appear publicly with their younger children.

The couple also share son Cruz, 21, and daughter Harper, 15, alongside Romeo and Brooklyn.

While their appearance at Romeo's premiere was a celebration of his acting debut, it also offered another glimpse of the family dynamic as the reported rift with their eldest son remains unresolved.