Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renew vows in intimate Los Angeles ceremony amid Beckham family rift

Highlights:

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows on 2 August, three years after their Palm Beach wedding.

The ceremony was attended by Nicola’s family, but no members of the Beckham family were present.

Brooklyn described married life as “a never-ending play date” and said he could renew his vows “every single day.”

The absence of David and Victoria Beckham fuels speculation over the ongoing family tensions.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham have tied the knot all over again, holding a private vow renewal in Los Angeles on 2 August, three years after their lavish Florida wedding. The couple shared the first official photographs on Instagram this week, showing a romantic ceremony surrounded exclusively by Nicola’s friends and family. Notably absent were Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and his siblings, a detail that has reignited discussion around the long-rumoured family rift.

The Bates Motel actress and the eldest Beckham son first married in April 2022 at the Peltz family’s Palm Beach estate in a reported £2.3 million (₹24 crore) celebration. Speaking to People, Brooklyn said the vow renewal was about “a really beautiful experience, a cute memory” and described his marriage as “like a never-ending play date.”

Nicola Peltz wears her mother’s 1985 wedding dress for the special day Instagram/nicolaannepeltzbeckham/brooklynpeltzbeckham





What Brooklyn and Nicola wore for the vow renewal

For the ceremony, Nicola honoured her mother by wearing Claudia Peltz’s 1985 wedding dress, a cream, off-the-shoulder gown with ruffled floral details. She replaced the traditional veil with a floral headband, later swapping it for a sheer veil during the service. Brooklyn opted for a black blazer and trousers, paired with a white shirt and sunglasses for a relaxed yet formal look.

Following the exchange of vows, Nicola changed into a pale blue gown with delicate butterfly appliqués for the after-party, accessorising with a gold tassel clutch. Brooklyn swapped his jacket for a more casual evening style.





Why the Beckham family was missing

While Nicola’s father, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, officiated the ceremony, none of the Beckhams attended. At the time, David and Victoria were reportedly holidaying in Europe. The absence comes after months of reports of strained relations, dating back to disagreements over the original wedding, from gown choices to the first dance.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David’s 50th birthday celebration, while Brooklyn’s brothers, Romeo and Cruz, unfollowed the couple on Instagram. Sources have claimed that direct communication between the newlyweds and Brooklyn’s family has been minimal, despite public attempts to appear supportive on social media.





Social media reaction to the vow renewal

The couple’s Instagram posts captioned “only love” and “in every lifetime” drew thousands of comments, with opinions split. Some fans criticised Brooklyn for excluding his parents, calling it “heartbreaking” and “disrespectful,” while others praised him for prioritising his wife.

One supporter wrote, “A husband that stands by his wife no matter what a real man is.” Others accused the pair of widening the family divide, warning that the decision could cause long-term regret.





A look back at Brooklyn and Nicola’s relationship

The couple began dating in late 2019, making their relationship public on Instagram in early 2020. They became engaged just seven months later and wed in April 2022 in a star-studded ceremony. Since then, Brooklyn has pursued cooking and photography, while Nicola continues acting and directing projects.

Despite the tensions with the Beckham family, Brooklyn told People that renewing vows was something he would gladly do often. “I think the most important thing someone can do is find that person they’re going to spend the rest of their life with,” he said. “It shapes you as a person.”

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere Getty Images





Whether the gesture will deepen the reported estrangement or mark a new chapter for the young couple remains to be seen. But the absence of David and Victoria has ensured the vow renewal will be remembered for more than just romance.