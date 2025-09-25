Skip to content
Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on family feud and says his wife Nicola Peltz is his only focus

At a celebrity golf event, Brooklyn brushed off talk of tensions with David and Victoria Beckham and insisted he's prioritizing marriage and happiness.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham present a united front amid family tensions

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 25, 2025
Highlights:

  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his silence on the rumoured feud, choosing to speak at a celebrity golf event.
  • He spoke about the support of his wife Nicola Peltz, saying they are focused on their own happiness.
  • The comments follow a series of absences from Beckham family gatherings.
  • Tensions are believed to have begun around incidents surrounding the couple's 2022 wedding.

Brooklyn Beckham has finally spoken about the much-discussed strain within his famous family, though his words were measured and brief. For the first time, the 26-year-old addressed the rumours of a fallout with parents David and Victoria Beckham, choosing a celebrity golf match as the setting to share his first public comments. He stressed about the constant support from his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, as the couple deals with the ongoing public speculation. His comments shed new light on the Beckham family row, depicting it not as a drama but as a deliberate decision to prioritize his own household, indicating a huge personal life shift for the eldest Beckham son.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham present a united front amid family tensions


What Brooklyn Beckham actually said about the feud?

He didn't dive into specifics; no names were mentioned. That's the interesting part. Speaking to the Daily Mail at the Ryder Cup All-Star match, Brooklyn acknowledged the noise but quickly deflected it. "There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife," he said.

It was a clear message: his focus is on Nicola. He added that they "just keep our heads down and work" and that they're "happy." When pressed further, he dismissed the chatter as "rubbish," a very British brush-off.

But what is the takeaway? He's presenting a united front with his wife, and the rest is just background noise he's choosing to ignore. In fact, it's less a denial of the feud and more an admission that he's building a separate life.

Brooklyn Beckham insists he is happy focusing on his marriage


When did the problems with the Beckham family begin?

Most reports trace the tension back to Brooklyn and Nicola’s lavish 2022 wedding in Palm Beach. The story goes that a planned moment was hijacked. Apparently, singer Marc Anthony was supposed to introduce the couple for their first dance but instead called Victoria Beckham to the stage as “the most beautiful woman in the room.” The awkward move reportedly left Nicola in tears.

Since then, the absences have stacked up. Brooklyn and Nicola missed David’s 50th birthday party in London, despite being in the UK at the time. They also skipped a family yacht holiday for Victoria’s birthday and, more recently, held a vow renewal ceremony in New York without a single Beckham in attendance.

David and Victoria Beckham have remained silent on their son's latest comments


How is Brooklyn navigating his life now?

He's fully embedded in his world with Nicola. Based in Los Angeles, his life seems to revolve around their home, their four dogs, and their projects. His comment about having to leave the golf event early because he “left my wife with our four dogs on her own” speaks volumes about his current priorities.

It’s a domestic picture far removed from the global brand of team Beckham. He's carving a path with his own ventures, like his sporadic cooking projects, and is clearly leaning heavily on the Peltz family.

The dynamic has shifted fundamentally. The Beckham family feud seems to have resulted in Brooklyn doubling down on his new identity as a husband and, effectively, a son-in-law in the Peltz family, rather than the famous footballer’s eldest boy.


Is there any chance of a reconciliation?

It’s hard to say. Brooklyn’s comments, while not aggressive, don't exactly signal an olive branch either. They signal a quiet closing of the door. The ball might be in the Beckhams' court, but Brooklyn has made it clear he's not losing sleep over the situation. David did subtly like one of Brooklyn’s Instagram posts recently, a tiny gesture in the digital age that some read as a potential peace feeler. But with Brooklyn stating he's content and focusing on his work and marriage, he looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

brooklyn beckhamwife nicola peltzvictoria beckhamfamily feudbeckham family

