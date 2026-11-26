SpaceX plans to give one newly issued share to every active Trump Account, with Musk promising to match the contribution.

Eligible US citizens born between 2025 and 2028 can receive a separate $1,000 government payment.

Parents must claim their children's accounts and actively request the federal contribution.

American children could receive a stake in SpaceX alongside government-backed savings under the Trump Accounts programme, after Elon Musk and his company announced plans to contribute shares to the scheme.

SpaceX said on Wednesday (November 25) it would give one newly issued Class A share to every currently active Trump Account. Chief executive Musk said he would personally match the number of shares donated by the company, while president and chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell separately pledged more than two million SpaceX shares.

Musk later said every child in the US would receive two shares, one from SpaceX and one from him personally. However, it remains unclear whether his personal contribution will be distributed through the Trump Accounts programme. SpaceX has confirmed that its own contribution is intended for active accounts.

The announcement adds a significant corporate pledge to a programme designed to give children an early start in investing. But the shares are separate from the government's one-time $1,000 contribution, which is available only to a narrower group of children.

What are Trump Accounts and who qualifies?

Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts created for eligible children under 18. The programme was introduced through the Working Families Tax Cuts legislation, with the aim of helping families build long-term savings for the next generation.

The US Treasury began automatically enrolling eligible children from October 1. A child can qualify for an account if they have a valid Social Security number and will not turn 18 before the end of the calendar year in which the account is established.

However, having an account does not automatically mean a child will receive the $1,000 government payment.

The federal contribution is limited to US citizens born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, who also have valid Social Security numbers. Parents or guardians must actively elect to receive the payment, even if the Treasury has already opened an account for the child.

The Internal Revenue Service says parents can request the contribution by submitting Form 4547 through the Trump Accounts app, the programme's website or their IRS online account. They must also claim and activate an automatically opened account before they can manage it.

When can children access the money and shares?

The accounts are intended for long-term investment rather than immediate spending. A parent or guardian acts as custodian while the child is under 18. Once the child reaches adulthood, the account generally becomes subject to standard individual retirement account rules, although some special provisions apply before then.

The SpaceX contribution is particularly notable because it would give account holders exposure to the company's stock. Musk said the company's shares would be transferred in December, while his personal contribution would follow after his share lock-up expires in June 2027.

The value of the shares is not guaranteed. It will depend on SpaceX's performance and the market value of its stock when the investments are eventually accessed or sold. An estimated value based on a quoted share price should not be mistaken for money that children can immediately withdraw.

SpaceX's announcement also included a caution that its intended future share contributions are subject to risks, uncertainties and possible third-party or government approvals.

Shotwell's separate pledge of more than two million shares adds to the growing list of private contributions to the scheme. Other companies and wealthy donors have also backed the programme, including technology entrepreneur Michael Dell and his wife Susan.

For families, the immediate step is to check whether their child qualifies, claim any automatically created account and make a separate election if they are eligible for the $1,000 payment. The SpaceX pledge may add another investment to those accounts, but the precise arrangements for Musk's personal shares are still to be clarified.