A November 12-13 outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, Exchange Online and other Microsoft 365 services worldwide.

Microsoft traced the disruption to a Windows scalability defect introduced in July, ruling out a cyberattack.

The company wants to restore future global outages within an hour and use AI to help engineers identify problems faster.

Microsoft has declared a 'Code Red' emergency across its engineering operations after a major Microsoft 365 outage disrupted email, workplace communications and other cloud services for businesses and government agencies worldwide. The November 12-13 disruption, described internally as the worst in Exchange Online's history for customer impact, has raised questions about the resilience of services used for everyday business operations.

The Microsoft outage affected Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 products, with some users unable to access essential services for nearly 24 hours. Government agencies in Australia, Japan and the US were among those affected, while trading firms faced delays and airline communications were disrupted.

For organisations that rely on Microsoft's cloud infrastructure, the incident exposed how a technical failure can quickly affect operations across industries and borders.

Microsoft has ruled out a cyberattack or interference from AI agents. Instead, the company traced the problem to an undetected Windows scalability defect introduced in July, months before the disruption occurred.

Although the defect had remained unnoticed, its impact became clear when services failed in November, leaving engineers struggling to restore access.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella publicly apologised for the disruption, while senior executives acknowledged that existing safeguards had not been sufficient.

Jason Henderson, president of Microsoft's M365 Core division, described the incident as the most damaging outage in Exchange Online's history in terms of customer impact, according to Reuters.

He said the company had never previously experienced an incident in which so many customers were unable to access email for such an extended period.

"Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team," Henderson said in an internal memo, as quoted by Reuters.

Why did Microsoft struggle to restore its services?

The outage revealed problems not only with Microsoft's underlying technology but also with how its engineering teams responded when services began failing.

According to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters, engineers faced what Amanda Silver, Microsoft's corporate vice president overseeing M365 Core and Work IQ, described as a "fog of war" during the incident.

Despite deploying senior engineering personnel, responders exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats while attempting to diagnose and resolve the disruption.

The volume of communication made it difficult to maintain a shared understanding of what was happening. Engineers were also working with diagnostic information scattered across different internal tracking systems, complicating efforts to coordinate decisions and identify the cause.

The problems extended beyond the November outage.

In an earlier memo, Henderson acknowledged that urgent software fixes had sometimes taken too long to reach Microsoft's worldwide infrastructure.

One recent production fix required five to six days to be deployed globally, according to the memo. Henderson said the company needed to reduce that timeframe dramatically, particularly when dealing with serious security vulnerabilities.

The findings suggested that Microsoft's challenge was not simply preventing technical faults, but ensuring that its teams could detect problems, coordinate responses and deploy fixes quickly enough to limit disruption.

What will Microsoft's Code Red initiative change?

Microsoft's response centres on five areas of engineering and operational improvement aimed at making its cloud services more resilient.

The company plans to reduce pressure on overloaded systems, separate traffic across geographic regions and strengthen recovery mechanisms so that a failure in one location is less likely to affect services elsewhere.

One of its most ambitious targets is to restore worldwide service disruptions within an hour, a significant reduction from the prolonged interruption experienced in November.

Microsoft also intends to use AI agents to analyse system-health information and help engineers identify faults more quickly. The approach could make it easier to process large volumes of diagnostic data, although its effectiveness will depend on how the technology performs during actual incidents.

The initiative will involve closer oversight of the engineering teams responsible for Microsoft 365's core infrastructure.

Henderson plans to meet the Substrate leadership team daily to review corrective measures, with weekly assessments to monitor progress.

The Substrate team manages core services supporting Microsoft 365, making its work central to the company's efforts to improve reliability.

Microsoft has said it is committed to addressing problems when they arise and taking steps to prevent similar incidents.

The disruption also comes at a time when businesses are increasingly using cloud-based software for communication, document management and AI-assisted work. A failure affecting several connected services can therefore interrupt multiple parts of an organisation at once.

For Microsoft, the immediate task is to address the weaknesses identified during the outage. The longer-term challenge will be demonstrating that its new safeguards can work under pressure.

Its one-hour recovery target offers a clear measure of progress, but whether the company can consistently meet that goal remains to be seen.