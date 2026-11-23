PROMINENT hotelier and founder and chairman of Integrity International Group, Tony Matharu, as well as Sigma Pharmaceuticals co-founder Dr Bharat Shah CBE were among top winners at the 28th annual Asian Business Awards in London last Friday (20).

Business leaders and chief executives from across the industry were recognised at the gala event, organised by the Asian Media Group, which publishes the Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat news weeklies. In all, 17 awards were presented across the evening, which also saw the launch of the latest annual edition of the Asian Rich List 2027, which profiles the 101 wealthiest Asians in the UK.

Former home secretary and foreign secretary, Sir James Cleverly MP, who was last week selected as the Conservative candidate for mayor of London, was the chief guest at the event at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

Asian Business Award winners Eastern Eye

Cleverly said, “It is important that we celebrate the hard work, entrepreneurial spirit, dynamism and energy of the Asian community in the UK, particularly in London. While tonight is about recognising business success and the community’s economic contribution, the Asian community’s impact goes far beyond business. It is also reflected in its cultural and social contributions, and in its commitment to family, society and community, all of which are valued parts of its contribution to the UK.

"It is a privilege to be here and recognise the success of those who continue to make such valuable contributions to our country.”

Matharu won the top prize, Asian Business of the Year, for spearheading Integrity International Group, an independent London organisation made up of several businesses, committed to investing in the capital's property, talent and community.

Matharu has delivered more than 2,500 hotel rooms and 1,750 jobs across London. He is also founder and chairman of the charity Integrity International Trust.

Dr Bharat Shah CBE, Co-Founder of Sigma Pharmaceuticals, was named Business Personality of the Year at theAsian Business Awards 2026. Pictured from left: Shailesh Solanki, Dr Bharat Shah CBE,Gagan Mohindra MP andKalpesh Solanki Eastern Eye

Dr Shah was named Business Personality of the Year. Sigma, Britain’s largest independent pharmaceutical wholesaler, was founded in 1982 by Shah and his brothers, Manish and Kamal.

Alpa Hathi, Co-Founder and Chief People Officer of B&S Group, was named Businesswoman of the Year at the Asian Business Awards 2026. Pictured from left: Shailesh Solanki, Atul Malhotra, Alpa Hathi and Kalpesh Solanki. Eastern Eye

Alpa Hathi, co-founder and chief people officer of B&S Group, one of the UK's largest pharmacy wholesalers, won the Businesswoman of the Year Award. She left her career at Unilever to co-found a pharmaceutical business and returned to work a week after giving birth.

Dr Vijay Patel OBE and Bhikhu Patel, Co-Chairmen of Waymade Capital, received the Philanthropy Award at theAsian Business Awards 2026. Pictured from left: Shailesh Solanki, Dr Vijay Patel, Nikhil Shah and Kalpesh Solanki Eastern Eye

Dr Vijay Patel OBE and Bhikhu Patel, co-chairmen of Waymade Capital, received the Philanthropy Award, supported by London Town Group. The brothers have supported medical and educational initiatives in Britain and overseas, including orphanages and PhD programmes.

Lord Tariq Ahmad welcomed the gathering

Former minister and non-executive director of Asian Media Group, Lord Tariq Ahmad welcomed guests and said, “British Asian community’s contribution to the UK extended beyond business, reflecting the resilience, hard work and commitment of generations who built their lives in the country.

"Many of those who arrived in Britain from India and other parts of Asia, as well as East Africa in the 1970s, faced significant barriers, but worked hard to establish businesses and create opportunities for their children.

KM Foundation, led by Kumar Muthalagappan OBE FCA, won Charitable Foundation of the Year at the AsianBusiness Awards 2026. Pictured from left: Shailesh Solanki, Jimmy Innes, Kumar Muthalagappan OBE and Kalpesh Solanki Eastern Eye

“Many started with corner shops, opening day and night and closing at midnight, sometimes beyond. Traders worked through bank holidays while children did their homework behind the counter. Many faced barriers, cultural, financial and institutional, that would have broken lesser spirits.

“Against those barriers, people worked harder, studied longer and turned adversity into enterprise.”

Lord Ahmad said businesses run by British Asians now operated across sectors, from pharmaceuticals to hospitality, and employed hundreds of thousands of people across the UK and beyond.

AmritMann, Managing Director of Punjab Restaurant, Covent Garden, was named Community Champion of the Year. Pictured from left: Shailesh Solanki, Amrit Mann and Kalpesh Solanki. Eastern Eye

More than 600 guests attended the event, among them business and industry leaders, parliamentarians and community representatives.

Asian Rich List 2027 launched

Earlier in the evening, the latest edition of the Asian Rich List was unveiled. The Hinduja family topped the annual ranking of the UK's wealthiest Asians with an estimated valuation of £39 billion. In second place are Lakshmi Mittal and his son Aditya, whose fortune rose by £9.9bn to £25.4bn, followed by industrialist Sri Prakash Lohia and his son Amit, who run Indorama, in third place with a fortune of £14bn.

Shailendra Singh of Cellomatics Biosciences Ltd was named Entrepreneur of the Year. The award was accepted on his behalf. Pictured from left: Shailesh Solanki, Dr Anushuya Tamang, RossDow, Carina Lima and Kalpesh Solanki Eastern Eye

The combined wealth of the 101wealthiest British Asians is estimated at £159bn, an increase of£19bn over the previous year.

Among other prizes presented at the event were the Charitable Foundation of the Year, won by KM Foundation, represented by its chairman and trustee, Kumar Muthalagappan OBE FCA.

Amrit Mann, managing director of Punjab Restaurant in Covent Garden, was named Community Champion of the Year.

Shailendra Singh, founder and CEO of Cellomatics Biosciences Ltd, scooped the Entrepreneur ofthe Year Award. He has developed the specialist research business, founded in 2015, into an international preclinical research organisation, with revenue growth of more than 200 per cent over five years.

Batra Group won Family Business of the Year at the Asian Business Awards 2026, with CEO Rudy Rudran accepting the award. Pictured from left: Shailesh Solanki, Dr Nik Kotecha, Rudy Rudran and Kalpesh Solanki Eastern Eye

The Family Business of the Year Award went to Rudy Rudran, CEO of Batra Group. Thefamily-owned business has operated in branded apparel and footwear for nearly four decades and serves more than 5,000 retail outlets.

Arvin Abdollahzadeh, founder and CEO of Pharmlogic, was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year, while Nitesh Somani, CEO of Kara Healthcare, received the Fast Growth Business of the Year Award.

Arvin Abdollahzadeh, Founder and CEO of Pharmlogic, was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Pictured from left: Shailesh Solanki, Squadron Leader Amir Khan, Arvin Abdollahzadeh and Kalpesh Solanki. Eastern Eye

The winner of the Technology Business of the Year Award was Bankim Chandra, CEO and managing director of Dotsquares Ltd.

Rupa Popat, founder and managing partner of Araya Ventures, won the Fund Manager of the Year Award. Twinkle Sharma of Twink Media London was named Influencer of the Year for her digital platform covering lifestyle, fashion, travel, beauty and fitness.

Raman Mehra, CEO and co-founder of Keplin Group, received the Online Business of the Year Award.Parul Goel, territory head Europe and CFO Europe, Americas at Zee Entertainment UK Limited, won the Cultural Impact of the Year Award for the company's work connecting South Asian audiences across Europe and the Americas through film, music and drama.

Harry Rashid, owner of Synergy Four Restaurants Limited, received the Franchise Business of the Year Award. Harpreet Banwait, founder and chairman of Strong Life Care, was named Care Home Operator of the Year.

Guests at the event raised funds for Lepra Charity, which supports people affected by leprosy through prevention, diagnosis, disability aids and mental health support.

The evening was hosted by Nikki Bedi