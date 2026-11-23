Highlights

Hailee Steinfeld is returning as Kate Bishop in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel confirmed her involvement through a promotional video featuring a director's chair bearing her name.

Steinfeld previously played Bishop in Hawkeye and The Marvels.

Marvel has confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld will return as Kate Bishop in Avengers: Doomsday, adding another familiar face to its upcoming superhero crossover.

The actress, who is currently promoting Disney Animation's upcoming film Hexed in Europe, appeared in a promotional video shared by Marvel and Walt Disney Animation.

In the clip, Steinfeld points out that a director's chair delivered to her appears to belong to another film.

"Hey, so I'm here with my movie Hexed, but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie," she says.

The camera then reveals a director's chair bearing her name and featuring a green bow, hinting at her involvement in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel removed any remaining doubt with its caption, which read: "Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney's Hexed before she returns in Avengers: Doomsday."

Hailee Steinfeld returns as Kate Bishop

Steinfeld first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Her character is a skilled young archer who takes up the Hawkeye mantle from Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton.

She subsequently reprised the role in The Marvels, and her return in Avengers: Doomsday marks another step in Kate Bishop's journey within the franchise.

The latest reveal also follows Marvel's earlier use of personalised director's chairs to announce several members of the film's cast, making the promotional detail particularly familiar to fans.

What to expect from Avengers: Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is among Marvel Studios' biggest upcoming releases.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026, bringing together characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Steinfeld's confirmation adds another returning character to the ensemble as anticipation builds for the next chapter of the Avengers franchise.

Meanwhile, the actress will also appear in Disney Animation's Hexed, which is scheduled for release the following Friday, November 27, 2026.