'Stranger Things' returns to Hawkins with an unseen 1985 chapter on Netflix

Highlights

Netflix has confirmed an animated Stranger Things series set in 1985



Tales from ’85 takes place between seasons two and three of the original show



The spin-off introduces new monsters while expanding the show’s timeline



A gap in the timeline finally explored

Netflix is returning to Hawkins with Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, an animated series designed to explore a previously unseen chapter in the show’s timeline.

Set between the second and third seasons of the live-action series, the spin-off revisits the winter of 1985, a period never fully explored on screen. Netflix has confirmed the series will premiere on 23 April, offering fans a new entry point into the Stranger Things universe without retreading familiar ground.

Winter brings a new threat

A newly released trailer shows the group reuniting during a freezing Hawkins winter, with Will eager to spend time with Eleven despite Hopper’s reservations.

While the gang gathers for snowbound adventures and games of Dungeons & Dragons, a new danger emerges in the form of a fast-growing, worm-like creature that eventually disguises itself using a pumpkin-like head. The footage blends the show’s supernatural horror with lighter, adventure-driven moments.

Familiar characters, new voices

Although the original characters return, they are voiced by a new cast rather than the live-action actors. The voice line-up includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Brett Gipson, Luca Diaz, Braxton Quinney, Elisha Williams and Odessa A’zion.

A different tone and visual identity

Netflix’s official logline describes the series as a story in which the Hawkins group must confront new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery threatening their town during the winter of 1985.

Executive producer and director Shawn Levy has emphasised that the series is not intended as a straightforward animated version of the original. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said the show adopts a different tone and visual style, designed to expand the mythology and fill in narrative gaps rather than replicate the live-action format.

Levy added that the creative approach draws inspiration from 1980s and 1990s family animation, a direction supported by creators the Duffer Brothers, giving the spin-off its own identity.

Release details

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 premieres on Netflix on 23 April.