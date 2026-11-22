Theresa May tells Andy Burnham to "accept Brexit and move on"

She says she is "aghast" at the prospect of rejoining the EU

Tony Blair says Brexit was "a real mistake" but sets conditions for rejoining

Burnham agreed a new UK-EU deal on Friday

FORMER prime minister Theresa May has told Andy Burnham to "move on" from Brexit, saying she is "aghast" that he could be considering rejoining the European Union.

"Brexit is done. Just accept Brexit and move on," Baroness May said in an interview with the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Her comments came after Burnham said at a summit in Brussels this week that he wanted to "brainstorm" options for Britain's future relationship with the EU.

'Patting them on the head'

May, who was prime minister from 2016 to 2019, said Burnham risked telling voters they had made the wrong choice in the 2016 referendum.

"He wants to pat them on their head and say, you know what, remember that vote? Well, you got it wrong, didn't you? So have another go and come out with the right answer," she said.

She said negotiations with the EU had consumed huge amounts of government time and urged Burnham to focus on making the UK "as strong economically, in security terms, and in terms of opportunities for people as it can be".

May campaigned to remain in the EU, but her exit deal was repeatedly rejected by MPs and she was replaced by Boris Johnson in 2019.

Blair: 'a real mistake'

Another former prime minister, Sir Tony Blair, told The Sunday Times that Brexit was "a real mistake", but said Britain should rejoin only if the EU reformed and allowed more innovation in technology.

Burnham agreed a deal with the EU on Friday covering food exports, emissions trading and a youth experience scheme, which he called a "win-win". He has said both sides will hold an informal "brainstorming process" before the next UK-EU summit, but did not indicate he would discuss rejoining.