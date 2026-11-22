Barnham votes 257 to 16 to "leave the UK" in symbolic ballot

Government plans to house 931 asylum seekers at nearby former air base

Village has a population of 584

Follows a similar protest vote in Piddington in September

A SMALL English village has voted to "leave the UK" in a symbolic protest against government plans to house hundreds of asylum seekers at a nearby former air force base.

In Saturday's ballot in Barnham, in eastern England, 257 people voted for independence, 16 against, and one ballot was spoilt. Between 400 and 500 people were eligible to vote, and the result carries no legal weight.

Residents were asked whether they supported seeking Crown dependency status, similar to that of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man. Parish council chair John Bauer said this would allow the village to "retain loyalty to the crown" while removing itself from Home Office jurisdiction.

The government plans to house 931 asylum seekers at the base. The village has a population of 584.

'We've got a mandate'

Helen Beck, chairwoman of the Barnham residents' association, said villagers did not expect the vote to change the government's mind, but it meant "we've actually got a mandate from the village now".

She said the village was "more than happy to take our fair share" of asylum seekers, but that numbers were a concern.

"Barnham is a small village. There will be nothing for the (lodged) people to do, nowhere to go," she said.

Beck said residents were also worried about safety. "We've been told they (the asylum seekers) are all males. We don't know where they are from, their background," she said.

She also questioned whether military-style accommodation was suitable for people "fleeing a conflict or persecution", and said it was "significantly more expensive than hotels".

Second such vote

The ballot follows a similar protest vote in Piddington in September, where 285 of 312 votes backed "pursuing self-determination". The government plans to house about 1,250 single men aged 18 to 65 at a former defence ministry site nearby.

The Labour government has pledged to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers, a policy it inherited from the previous Conservative government, and to move everyone currently in hotels to former military sites by 2029.

(With inputs from AFP)