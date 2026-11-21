Highlights

Ranveer Singh's reportedly unrecognisable look from upcoming zombie thriller Pralay has surfaced online, prompting speculation among fans.

Producer Ananya Birla has described the film as a “spectacle” during an appearance on Koffee With Karan.

Directed by Jai Mehta, the film is being shot across Mumbai and its suburbs, with Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the female lead.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Pralay is generating interest after images reportedly showing his transformed look from the zombie thriller leaked online.

The film also received a rare update from producer Ananya Birla, who spoke about the project during an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Sharing her hopes for the film, she described it as a “spectacle” and said its reception would ultimately be decided by audiences.

Ananya Birla calls Ranveer Singh's Pralay a 'spectacle'

Asked about Pralay, Birla said: “It's going to be a spectacle, and I hope and pray that people like it. But beyond that, it's in God's hands, and it's in the people's hands.”

Her comments offer a glimpse into the team's ambitions for the project, although she did not reveal further details about its storyline or Ranveer's character.

Directed by Jai Mehta, Pralay marks Ranveer's first venture into the zombie genre. The actor is also producing the film through his banner, Maa Kasam Films.

Leaked look fuels speculation about the zombie thriller

Images reportedly showing Ranveer in an unrecognisable appearance from the film have circulated online, prompting fans to speculate about his character and the movie's setting.

The makers have kept official details closely guarded. Principal photography has begun at real locations across Mumbai and its suburbs, following months of technical pre-production.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, who gained wider attention with Lokah, plays the female lead. No official release date has been announced, although reports have pointed to a possible 2027 release.

Ananya Birla reflects on Main Vaapas Aaunga's box-office run

During the same episode, Birla also discussed Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali and released on June 12.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. It was produced by Birla Studios alongside Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films.

Reflecting on its performance, Birla said the film did around ₹1 crore in business on its opening day before going on to “create history”. She also expressed pride in having worked with Ali.

Birla appeared on Koffee With Karan alongside actor Ananya Panday. The show's ninth season, which began in October, has been confirmed as its final run.