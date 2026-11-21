Highlights

Taylor Swift has been named International Artist of the Year at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2026.

James Cameron will receive the Global Cinema Honour, while Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley have also been recognised.

It is not yet clear whether Swift will attend the awards ceremony in Mumbai.

Taylor Swift has received an unexpected honour from the Indian entertainment industry, with the global music star named International Artist of the Year at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) 2026.

The organisers announced the international award winners on Friday (20 November), recognising Swift for her musical artistry, songwriting, global cultural influence and contribution to live entertainment.

According to the festival's statement, the award acknowledges the breadth of her career, spanning recorded music, songwriting, visual storytelling and large-scale concert productions.

It is not yet clear whether Swift will attend the awards ceremony in Mumbai.

Taylor Swift returns to the CMA Awards stage

The recognition comes as Swift makes headlines in the country music world once again.

On Wednesday, the singer returned to the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards stage after 13 years. She performed her latest country single, I Knew You, I Knew You, alongside her 2007 hit Our Song, with Keith Urban.

Her latest single was also nominated for Single of the Year at the 2026 CMA Awards, although it lost to Ella Langley's Choosin' Texas.

James Cameron and Michael B Jordan also receive honours

Swift is among several international names recognised by the DPIFF this year.

Filmmaker James Cameron will receive the Global Cinema Honour for his contribution to filmmaking and technical innovation.

The festival highlighted his work on The Abyss, which helped bring attention to the possibilities of computer-generated imagery in mainstream cinema. His films Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Avatar further demonstrated his use of performance-capture technology and visual effects.

Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson has been named Best Director in the International Feature Film category for One Battle After Another.

Michael B Jordan will receive the International Best Actor award for Sinners, while Jessie Buckley has been recognised for her performance in Hamnet.

The DPIFF said Anderson's filmmaking stands out for its carefully controlled performances, striking visual compositions and complex emotional storytelling.