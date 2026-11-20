Highlights

The Altruists follows FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his girlfriend and business partner Caroline Ellison.

The Netflix drama explores how their relationship became entangled with ambition, fraud and the collapse of a major cryptocurrency exchange.

All eight episodes are available to stream on Netflix, with early reviews praising its gripping approach to the real-life scandal.

Netflix's latest true-crime drama, The Altruists, takes viewers inside one of the biggest cryptocurrency scandals of recent years, using a complicated financial collapse as the backdrop for a story of romance, ambition and betrayal.

The eight-part limited series centres on Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and Caroline Ellison, his girlfriend and business partner. Their relationship, which was closely connected to their professional lives, becomes central to the story as their ambitions give way to allegations of fraud and the eventual collapse of the business.

Even viewers unfamiliar with cryptocurrency can follow the personal drama at the heart of the series.

What is Netflix's The Altruists about?

The Altruists follows the rise and fall of Bankman-Fried and Ellison, who worked together at cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research.

What begins as a complicated romance gradually develops into a story about power, money and the consequences of unchecked ambition. The series explores how their personal relationship and professional decisions became intertwined as the FTX scandal unfolded.

Rather than focusing solely on the financial details, the drama examines the people behind the headlines and the relationships that shaped the events.

Who stars in The Altruists?

Julia Garner plays Caroline Ellison, while Anthony Boyle takes on the role of Sam Bankman-Fried.

The supporting cast includes Alex Lawther as Sam Trabucco, Matt Rife as Ryan Salame, Madison Hu as Constance Wang, Karan Soni as Nishad Singh and Eugene Young as Gary Wang.

The ensemble brings several key figures connected to FTX and Alameda Research into the story.

Is The Altruists based on a true story?

Yes. The series is based on the real-life collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and is inspired by reporting on the scandal, including articles published in New York magazine.

The collapse became one of the most significant financial scandals in the cryptocurrency industry, with Bankman-Fried and several people connected to the companies facing legal consequences.

The drama revisits the events through a character-led narrative, giving viewers a closer look at the people behind the headlines.

What are critics saying about The Altruists?

The series has received positive early reviews, with a reported 78 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Telegraph awarded it four stars, with critic Benji Wilson praising its relevance as a warning about charismatic figures who promise extraordinary things.

The Guardian also gave the drama four stars. Critic Lucy Mangan described it as a high-wire act that requires viewers to maintain their attention.

All eight episodes of The Altruists are available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

For viewers looking for a true-crime drama that combines a real financial scandal with a complicated personal relationship, the series offers a gripping account of how ambition and betrayal became part of the FTX story.