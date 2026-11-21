Highlights

Rupa Biswas's Bengali disco track Aaj Shanibar, released in 1982, features on the Worldwide FM radio station in Grand Theft Auto VI.

The song struggled to find an audience when it first appeared on the album Disco Jazz.

Its revival began decades later after it featured in the 2012 film Miss Lovely and attracted attention from international DJs.

A Bengali disco song that struggled to find listeners when it was released more than four decades ago is getting an unexpected second life through Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI).

Singer Rupa Biswas's Aaj Shanibar, originally released in 1982, has been included on the game's Worldwide FM radio station, bringing the Indian track to an international gaming audience.

The song appeared on Disco Jazz, an album that blended Indian musical instruments with Western disco, funk and pop influences. Although it failed to make a major impact at the time, its story took an unexpected turn years later.

How Rupa Biswas's disco album came about

Born Sukla Biswas in 1955 in Malda, West Bengal, Rupa attempted to establish herself in India's disco music scene during the 1980s.

Her journey towards recording Disco Jazz began during a family holiday in Canada in 1981. While visiting her brother, she performed at his house and later sang for around three hours at the University of Calgary's Boris Roubakine Hall.

The audience of approximately 1,000 people included Grammy-winning musician Aashish Khan and his brother Pranesh.

Impressed by her performance, the Khan brothers encouraged her to record an album.

The resulting Disco Jazz combined traditional Indian instruments, including the sarod and tabla, with American funk and pop rhythms. Aaj Shanibar emerged as one of its standout tracks.

However, the album struggled to find an audience when it was released. The popularity of Nazia Hassan's Aap Jaisa Koi also dominated the disco music scene at the time.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2019, Biswas recalled how disappointing the experience had been. She said she had to visit a record store herself to buy a cassette of her album because nobody had contacted her about its release.

She later admitted that the experience left her heartbroken, saying she "didn't have the energy to sing, to start over".

From Miss Lovely to international DJ recognition

Although Disco Jazz failed to find an audience in the 1980s, the album eventually attracted attention decades later.

Its music featured in the 2012 film Miss Lovely, introducing the recordings to a new generation of listeners.

The album subsequently gained attention after a YouTube channel uploaded the music. International DJs, including Dan Snaith, who performs under the names Caribou and Daphni, began playing the tracks.

Original copies of the record also became highly sought after, with some reportedly selling for more than £500.

The distinctive combination of Indian instrumentation and disco rhythms helped Aaj Shanibar develop a following far beyond its original audience.

Rupa Biswas reacts to GTA VI inclusion

The song's inclusion in GTA VI marks another major moment in its unlikely revival.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Biswas expressed her excitement about hearing her music in the game.

"I feel so privileged to have Aaj Shanibar playing in GTA6!! Thank you to all my fans for your kind comments and well wishes," she wrote.

The singer later married a textile engineer and had a son, Debayan. She also occasionally worked as a freelance journalist and performed under her former stage name while accompanying her husband on business trips.

More than 40 years after its original release, Aaj Shanibar has found a new international platform. What began as an overlooked Bengali disco recording has become part of the musical world of one of gaming's biggest franchises.