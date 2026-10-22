Zee’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Sehajdeep Singh returns to singing after health struggles to reach top 12

Highlights

Jalandhar singer Sehajdeep Singh had to give up singing at the age of 10 because of a kidney condition and the effects of medication.

The 24-year-old rediscovered his connection with music through the sitar before returning to vocal performances.

His ghazal renditions on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa have drawn comparisons with legendary singer Jagjit Singh.

A childhood health setback forced Sehajdeep Singh to step away from singing at just 10 years old. Now, the 24-year-old from Jalandhar has made it to the top 12 of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, marking a remarkable return to the music he loved.

Sehajdeep’s journey has attracted attention for his soulful voice, sitar performances and renditions of ghazals. His ability to handle demanding compositions has also prompted comparisons with the late Jagjit Singh.

Speaking to The Tribune during a three-day break from filming in Kolkata, the singer reflected on his musical journey, his unexpected entry into the reality show and his ambition to become a playback singer.

How Sehajdeep Singh found his way back to music

Sehajdeep’s interest in music began when he was four. However, a kidney condition and the effects of strong medication made it difficult for him to concentrate on singing, forcing him to take a break at the age of 10.

Although he recovered at 19, he did not immediately return to vocal music. Instead, he continued exploring his passion through the sitar.

His father, Inderjit Singh, is a music teacher known for his work with instruments associated with Gurmat Sangeet. Recognising his son’s interest in the sitar, he encouraged him to learn the instrument.

Sehajdeep gradually developed his musical understanding and began singing seriously again during his graduation, when he started jamming with friends. Despite not having received professional training in vocal music, he continued to improve through practice.

From college jam sessions to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Sehajdeep’s opportunity to perform on a national platform came unexpectedly when a member of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa social media team contacted him and asked him to submit two singing videos.

After being shortlisted, he was invited to audition in Chandigarh. He went without expecting much, simply hoping to give the opportunity a try.

“I went there casually, just to give it a shot. When I finally made it to the show, it felt like a dream. My life changed,” he said.

His performances have since drawn attention from judges and viewers, particularly his interpretations of ghazals.

Discovering the appeal of ghazals

Sehajdeep developed an interest in ghazals only around four years ago. During college, he heard Apni Tasveer, sung by Ghulam Ali, which introduced him to the genre.

Having grown up listening to film songs and classical music, he was drawn to the poetic lyrics and emotional depth of ghazals. He believes the genre offers listeners a sense of solace, particularly in an era when fast-paced songs remain popular.

The singer is also the third generation of musicians in his family and credits his father as his biggest inspiration.

With a place among the top 12 contestants on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sehajdeep hopes the show will help him move closer to his long-term ambition of becoming a playback singer.