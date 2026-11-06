10 Christmas Home Decoration Essentials to Buy on Amazon UK in 2026

We’ve rounded up the 10 most-wanted gaming products trending this festive season, covering everything from headline consoles to the accessories that make everyday gaming better. Each pick suits a different type of player and budget, so you can find the perfect present without the guesswork. Prices and stock levels can change quickly in the run-up to Christmas, and the most popular items often sell out, so check availability early and order in good time for the big day.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim





Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Amazon

The PlayStation 5 Slim takes everything players love about the original PS5 and puts it into a noticeably smaller and lighter design. It fits much more comfortably under the telly or on a crowded shelf, which makes it a great choice for smaller living rooms and bedrooms. Despite the trimmer shape, there’s no compromise on performance: it supports 4K gaming, high frame rates and ray tracing for realistic lighting and reflections.

One of the PS5’s best features is its ultra-fast SSD, which cuts loading times dramatically, so players spend more time in the game and less time staring at loading screens. The console also gives access to a huge library of titles, including critically acclaimed PlayStation exclusives, big-name multiplatform releases and thousands of PS4 games through backwards compatibility. Add in streaming apps for films and TV, and it becomes a full entertainment hub for the whole household.

For anyone upgrading from a PS4 or buying their very first console, the PS5 Slim is one of the safest and most popular Christmas gifts in the UK this year. It’s a present that will be used every day and enjoyed for years to come. Buy Now

Nintendo Switch 2





Nintendo Switch 2 Amazon

The Nintendo Switch 2 builds on the hugely successful formula of the original Switch, letting players switch seamlessly between gaming on the TV and playing on the go. Drop it into the dock for big-screen play in the living room, or lift it out to carry on in handheld mode during car journeys, train trips or holidays. That flexibility is a big reason it’s such a hit with busy families.

The Switch 2 brings a larger, sharper screen and a clear step up in performance, so games look and run better than ever. The redesigned Joy-Con controllers attach magnetically for a more secure feel, and they can be passed around for instant multiplayer fun. Built-in social features make it easier to chat and play with friends, while support for most original Switch games means existing collections aren’t left behind.

With Nintendo’s much-loved franchises at its heart, including the kinds of colourful adventures, party games and racers that bring everyone together, the Switch 2 is ideal for households with younger gamers and grown-ups alike. It’s the kind of gift that gets the whole family playing on Christmas Day. Buy Now

PlayStation Portal Remote Player





PlayStation Portal Remote Player Amazon

The PlayStation Portal is a dedicated handheld device that streams games from your PS5 over your home Wi-Fi. It’s the answer to one of the most common household arguments: what to do when someone else wants to use the TV. With the Portal, players can keep gaming from the sofa, the kitchen, the bedroom or anywhere else with a good connection.

It has a large, crisp screen built into a body that’s essentially a DualSense controller split in half, so it feels instantly familiar to PS5 players. It keeps the controller’s standout features, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, so games feel just as immersive as they do on the big screen. Setting it up is straightforward, and it connects to the console quickly once paired.

Bear in mind that the Portal works alongside a PS5 rather than replacing it, and a strong, stable Wi-Fi connection gives the best experience. For anyone who already owns a PS5, it’s a thoughtful and genuinely useful add-on gift that makes the console far more flexible. Buy Now





Sony DualSense Wireless Controller





Sony DualSense Wireless Controller Amazon

The DualSense Wireless Controller is the official PS5 controller, and it’s widely regarded as one of the most advanced gamepads ever made. Its haptic feedback produces subtle, detailed vibrations, so you can feel the difference between driving over gravel and splashing through puddles. The adaptive triggers add resistance that changes with the action on screen, such as drawing back a bowstring or pressing a brake pedal.

It also features a built-in microphone for quick chat with friends, a headset jack, motion sensors and a touchpad. It charges via USB-C, and its comfortable, ergonomic shape makes it easy to hold during long gaming sessions.

A second controller is one of the most practical gifts for any PS5 owner, because it opens up local multiplayer and sofa co-op games with family and friends. It’s also handy to have a charged spare ready when the battery runs low. Available in a range of colours, it can be matched to personal style, making it an affordable and reliable stocking filler. Buy Now

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Gaming Headset





SteelSeries Arctis Nova Gaming Headset Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova range has become a favourite with gamers thanks to its rich, detailed audio and impressively clear microphone. Good sound makes a real difference in games: hearing footsteps, distant gunfire or subtle environmental cues can give players a competitive edge, while immersive audio makes story-driven adventures feel far more cinematic.

Comfort is a major focus of the Arctis Nova design. A lightweight build and a suspension-style headband help spread the weight evenly, so the headset stays comfortable during long sessions. The noise-cancelling microphone keeps your voice clear for teammates, which is a big plus for online multiplayer.

Models across the range work with popular platforms, including PlayStation, PC and more, so it’s a versatile choice for households with more than one device. Whether the person you’re buying for plays competitively online or simply wants better sound, the Arctis Nova is a well-made, dependable gift. Buy Now

Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse





Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse Amaozn

The Logitech G502 is one of the most recognisable and best-selling gaming mice ever, and it has earned its reputation over many years. It’s loved for its sculpted, comfortable shape, which supports the hand naturally, and for its highly accurate sensor, which tracks every movement with precision.

One of its biggest strengths is customisation. Programmable buttons let players assign shortcuts, macros and in-game commands, which is a real advantage in fast-paced shooters, MMOs and strategy games. Sensitivity can be adjusted on the fly, so players can switch between quick movements and careful, precise aiming at the press of a button. Some versions also offer adjustable weights, letting users fine-tune how the mouse feels in the hand.

Durable, versatile and comfortable for both gaming and everyday use, the G502 is a dependable gift for any PC gamer. It’s a noticeable upgrade from a standard office mouse and one that will last for years. Buy Now

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel





Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel Amazon

The Logitech G29 Driving Force racing wheel transforms racing games from casual fun into a far more realistic driving experience. Its force feedback system pushes back through the wheel, letting you feel the grip of the tyres, the weight of the car in corners and every bump and kerb on the track.

The wheel is wrapped in hand-stitched leather for a premium feel, and it offers a wide range of rotation for more realistic steering. It comes with a sturdy pedal set covering accelerator, brake and clutch, which gives much finer control than a standard controller. Buttons and controls on the wheel let players adjust settings without taking their hands off it.

The G29 is compatible with PlayStation consoles and PC, and it works with many popular racing and driving simulators. For motorsport fans, sim-racing enthusiasts or anyone who has ever dreamed of driving on famous circuits, it’s a standout Christmas gift that will be used again and again. Buy Now

Razer BlackWidow Gaming Keyboard





Razer BlackWidow Gaming Keyboard Amazon

The Razer BlackWidow is one of the most popular mechanical gaming keyboards available, built for speed, accuracy and durability. Mechanical switches give a satisfying, tactile feel with every keystroke, and they register inputs quickly and reliably, which matters in competitive games where every millisecond counts.

It’s also excellent for everyday typing, so it suits gamers who use their PC for work or study too. The keyboard is built to last through millions of keystrokes, and its solid construction helps it cope with long, intense gaming sessions.

A standout feature is the customisable Razer Chroma RGB lighting, which lets users create their own lighting effects and colour schemes or sync them with other compatible devices and games. Programmable keys and macros add even more personalisation. For anyone looking to upgrade their gaming desk, the BlackWidow is a stylish and practical gift. https://link.amazon/B0gRuZrmAhttps://link.amazon/B0gRuZrmA

WD_BLACK SN850X Gaming SSD





WD_BLACK SN850X Gaming SSD Amazon

Modern games are larger than ever, and many popular titles take up a huge amount of storage once updates and add-ons are installed. The WD_BLACK SN850X is a high-performance NVMe SSD designed for gamers who are tired of constantly deleting games to make space for new ones.

Built on fast PCIe Gen4 technology, it delivers extremely quick read and write speeds, which means shorter loading times, faster game installs and a smoother overall experience. It’s available in a range of capacities, so you can choose the right amount of storage for the gamer you’re buying for.

The SN850X works in gaming PCs and can also be used to expand PS5 storage. For PS5 use, the version with a built-in heatsink is generally recommended. It may not be the flashiest gift under the tree, but it’s one of the most practical, and gamers will appreciate the extra space and speed every time they play. Buy Now

PlayStation 5 Popular Game Bundles





PlayStation 5 Popular Game Bundles Amazon

PlayStation 5 game bundles combine the console with one or more popular titles in a single package. They often work out cheaper than buying the console and games separately, so they’re one of the best-value ways to give a PS5 this Christmas.

Bundles are also completely hassle-free. Everything needed to start playing comes in one box, so there’s no last-minute rush to find a game to go with the console. Depending on the bundle, the included titles may range from blockbuster action adventures to sports and family-friendly games, so it’s worth picking one that suits the interests of the person you’re buying for.

Because they offer such good value, PS5 bundles tend to sell quickly in the weeks before Christmas. If you’re planning to buy one, order early to avoid disappointment and make sure it arrives in time for Christmas morning. Buy Now