10 Trending Tech Gadgets on Amazon UK Worth Buying Before Black Friday 2026

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon 1. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The Kindle Paperwhite is still the e-reader most people should buy. Its glare-free, paper-like screen is easy on the eyes in bright sunshine and in bed, thanks to an adjustable warm light. The latest model has a larger 7-inch display, faster page turns and battery life measured in weeks rather than days. It’s waterproof too, so reading in the bath or by the pool is no worry. It holds thousands of books, and it charges over USB-C. Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Amazon Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds offer some of the strongest noise cancelling you can fit in your ears. They quieten train rumble, office chatter and aircraft engine noise, so you can focus on your music or podcasts. Sound is rich and balanced, with an adjustable EQ in the Bose app. Aware Mode lets you hear announcements without taking them out, and multiple ear tip sizes help you get a secure, comfortable fit. Buy Now

Sony WH-1000XM Headphones Amazon Sony’s WH-1000XM series has set the benchmark for over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for years. They block out background noise brilliantly and deliver detailed, punchy sound that you can tune in the Sony Headphones app. Battery life comfortably covers a long-haul flight, and a quick charge gives you hours of playback in minutes. Touch controls, multipoint pairing and clear call quality make them just as useful for working from home as for travel. Buy Now

JBL Flip Bluetooth Speaker Amazon The JBL Flip packs big, room-filling sound into a bottle-sized speaker that slips into a backpack. Its bass is surprisingly deep for the size, and the rugged, waterproof and dustproof design shrugs off rain, sand and spilt drinks. You get many hours of playtime per charge, and you can pair it with other compatible JBL speakers for even louder sound. It comes in a range of bold colours to suit any taste. Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K is the cheapest way to turn any TV with an HDMI port into a 4K smart TV. Plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and you can stream Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, ITVX and more. It supports 4K Ultra HD with HDR and Dolby Atmos audio on compatible kit. The Alexa Voice Remote lets you search for shows, open apps and control the volume hands-free. Buy Now

Amazon Echo Spot Amazon The Echo Spot is a compact smart alarm clock with Alexa built in. Its small colour screen shows the time, weather and what’s playing, and you can choose from several clock faces to match your bedroom. Ask Alexa to set alarms, play the radio, read the news or control smart lights and plugs. The latest version has no camera, which many people prefer for a bedside device, and it gives you a microphone off button for extra privacy. Buy Now

Logitech MX Master Mouse Amazon The Logitech MX Master is the mouse of choice for many home workers, designers and developers. Its sculpted, ergonomic shape supports your hand through long working days, and the thumb rest helps reduce strain. The MagSpeed scroll wheel flies through long documents and spreadsheets, while the side scroll wheel makes moving across timelines and wide sheets easy. It tracks on almost any surface, including glass, and can switch between up to three devices at the press of a button. Buy Now

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Amazon The Samsung T7 is a credit card-sized SSD that moves files far faster than a traditional external hard drive. It offers transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen 2, so backing up photos, videos and game libraries takes minutes rather than hours. Its aluminium body is light, tough and shock-resistant, and it works with Windows PCs, Macs, Android phones, iPhones with USB-C and games consoles. It’s available in several capacities to suit your needs. Buy Now

Anker 10,000mAh Power Bank Amazon A 10,000mAh power bank holds enough charge to fully refill most smartphones around twice. Anker’s compact design fits easily in a pocket or handbag, making it a lifesaver on long days out, festivals and trips. Anker is one of the most trusted names in charging, with built-in safety features that protect your devices from overheating and overcharging. It’s small enough to take in your hand luggage on most flights, too. Buy Now

UGREEN 100W USB-C Charger Amazon The UGREEN 100W USB-C charger can power a laptop, tablet and phone from a single plug. Using GaN technology, it’s much smaller and lighter than most laptop chargers, so it’s ideal for your work bag or suitcase. Multiple ports share the power intelligently, so a MacBook or Windows laptop gets fast charging while your phone and earbuds top up alongside. It comes with a UK plug and supports fast-charging standards used by iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phone. Buy Now

Avoid excess baggage fees, lost luggage and last-minute panics with our pick of the best travel essentials on Amazon UK.

Black Friday 2026 falls on Friday 27 November, but you don’t have to wait until then to bag a great tech gadget on Amazon UK. Early deals often start weeks ahead, popular items can sell out, and delivery times stretch as the Christmas rush builds.

We’ve rounded up 10 trending tech gadgets on Amazon UK that are worth buying now. They cover reading, music, streaming, smart home, productivity, storage and charging, so there’s something for every budget and every person on your gift list.

Each pick includes what it does well, who it suits, and a direct link to check today’s price on Amazon UK.

1. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite





1. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is still the e-reader most people should buy. Its glare-free, paper-like screen is easy on the eyes in bright sunshine and in bed, thanks to an adjustable warm light.

The latest model has a larger 7-inch display, faster page turns and battery life measured in weeks rather than days. It’s waterproof too, so reading in the bath or by the pool is no worry. It holds thousands of books, and it charges over USB-C. Buy Now

2. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds





Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Amazon

Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds offer some of the strongest noise cancelling you can fit in your ears. They quieten train rumble, office chatter and aircraft engine noise, so you can focus on your music or podcasts.

Sound is rich and balanced, with an adjustable EQ in the Bose app. Aware Mode lets you hear announcements without taking them out, and multiple ear tip sizes help you get a secure, comfortable fit. Buy Now

3. Sony WH-1000XM Headphones





Sony WH-1000XM Headphones Amazon

Sony’s WH-1000XM series has set the benchmark for over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for years. They block out background noise brilliantly and deliver detailed, punchy sound that you can tune in the Sony Headphones app.

Battery life comfortably covers a long-haul flight, and a quick charge gives you hours of playback in minutes. Touch controls, multipoint pairing and clear call quality make them just as useful for working from home as for travel. Buy Now

4. JBL Flip Bluetooth Speaker





JBL Flip Bluetooth Speaker Amazon

The JBL Flip packs big, room-filling sound into a bottle-sized speaker that slips into a backpack. Its bass is surprisingly deep for the size, and the rugged, waterproof and dustproof design shrugs off rain, sand and spilt drinks.

You get many hours of playtime per charge, and you can pair it with other compatible JBL speakers for even louder sound. It comes in a range of bold colours to suit any taste. Buy Now

5. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K





Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is the cheapest way to turn any TV with an HDMI port into a 4K smart TV. Plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and you can stream Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, ITVX and more.

It supports 4K Ultra HD with HDR and Dolby Atmos audio on compatible kit. The Alexa Voice Remote lets you search for shows, open apps and control the volume hands-free. Buy Now

6. Amazon Echo Spot





Amazon Echo Spot Amazon

The Echo Spot is a compact smart alarm clock with Alexa built in. Its small colour screen shows the time, weather and what’s playing, and you can choose from several clock faces to match your bedroom.

Ask Alexa to set alarms, play the radio, read the news or control smart lights and plugs. The latest version has no camera, which many people prefer for a bedside device, and it gives you a microphone off button for extra privacy. Buy Now

7. Logitech MX Master Mouse





Logitech MX Master Mouse Amazon

The Logitech MX Master is the mouse of choice for many home workers, designers and developers. Its sculpted, ergonomic shape supports your hand through long working days, and the thumb rest helps reduce strain.

The MagSpeed scroll wheel flies through long documents and spreadsheets, while the side scroll wheel makes moving across timelines and wide sheets easy. It tracks on almost any surface, including glass, and can switch between up to three devices at the press of a button. Buy Now

8. Samsung Portable SSD T7





Samsung Portable SSD T7 Amazon

The Samsung T7 is a credit card-sized SSD that moves files far faster than a traditional external hard drive. It offers transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen 2, so backing up photos, videos and game libraries takes minutes rather than hours.

Its aluminium body is light, tough and shock-resistant, and it works with Windows PCs, Macs, Android phones, iPhones with USB-C and games consoles. It’s available in several capacities to suit your needs. Buy Now

9. Anker 10,000mAh Power Bank





Anker 10,000mAh Power Bank Amazon

A 10,000mAh power bank holds enough charge to fully refill most smartphones around twice. Anker’s compact design fits easily in a pocket or handbag, making it a lifesaver on long days out, festivals and trips.

Anker is one of the most trusted names in charging, with built-in safety features that protect your devices from overheating and overcharging. It’s small enough to take in your hand luggage on most flights, too. Buy Now

10. UGREEN 100W USB-C Charger





UGREEN 100W USB-C Charger Amazon

The UGREEN 100W USB-C charger can power a laptop, tablet and phone from a single plug. Using GaN technology, it’s much smaller and lighter than most laptop chargers, so it’s ideal for your work bag or suitcase.

Multiple ports share the power intelligently, so a MacBook or Windows laptop gets fast charging while your phone and earbuds top up alongside. It comes with a UK plug and supports fast-charging standards used by iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones. Buy Now