'EastEnders' delivers a twist that could change Amy Mitchell's life

Highlights



Amy Mitchell's ordeal takes a shocking turn after Craig Ingram is found dead.

The teenager tells police she escaped without looking back, leaving questions over what really happened.

With Jack Branning desperate to protect his daughter, the death could have lasting consequences for the Mitchell and Branning families.

EastEnders has delivered another dramatic twist, with the death of Craig Ingram leaving Amy Mitchell facing an uncertain future.

The former police officer had spent months manipulating and grooming Amy (Ellie Dadd), gradually isolating her from her family and friends. However, his disturbing behaviour reached a breaking point when he turned violent after discovering she had contacted Denzel Danes for help.

In the November 4 episode, Craig attacked Amy and attempted to force himself on her. Desperate to escape, she managed to get away and struck him over the head with a candlestick.

The following episode confirmed that Craig had died from his injuries, leaving Amy standing over his body before returning to Walford.

When Amy arrived home, her father Jack Branning immediately noticed the bruises on her face. He and Denise Fox tried to get her to open up, Amy struggled to explain what happened.

With the police arriving to question her, she claimed that she had unlocked the bedroom door and escaped without checking what happened to Craig.

Her account could now become central to the investigation, particularly if the police discover that she was responsible for the fatal blow.

The storyline raises questions about how Amy will cope with the emotional aftermath of the abuse. Having been manipulated into turning against her loved ones, she must now confront the reality of what Craig put her through.

Jack, meanwhile, faces another difficult challenge as he tries to protect his daughter while the investigation unfolds.