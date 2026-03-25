RCB ownership shift puts Ananya Birla in spotlight as fans draw comparisons with Kavya Maran

Highlights

Aditya Birla Group-led consortium acquires RCB in deal worth around £1.6 billion

Online chatter centres on Ananya Birla’s possible public role with the franchise

Comparisons emerge with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Kavya Maran

Ownership change fuels fresh narrative

The ownership transition of Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2026 has sparked conversation beyond the boardroom, with Ananya Birla becoming a focal point online.

The franchise has been acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group in a deal valued at roughly £1.6 billion, marking a shift from previous owner Diageo. While Aryaman Vikram Birla is set to take over as chairman, much of the attention has moved towards his sister and whether she could emerge as a visible presence around the team.

Social media discussions have gathered pace, with users speculating about her potential involvement during matches and public appearances.

Fan culture and familiar comparisons

A recurring theme across platforms has been the comparison with Kavya Maran, who is regularly seen supporting Sunrisers Hyderabad from the stands.

The parallels reflect a broader shift in IPL culture, where franchise owners and representatives increasingly become part of the viewing experience. Their presence often shapes a team’s identity as much as its on-field performance.

With IPL 2026 approaching, interest is extending beyond squad composition to how the new ownership may influence RCB’s public image. The franchise, now valued at around £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion), ranks among the most valuable in the league.

From music to business

Born in Mumbai in 1994, Ananya Birla is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, but has established her own career across sectors. She studied at the American School of Bombay before moving to the University of Oxford to study economics and management.

During her early years, she explored music and went on to achieve international recognition as a pop singer, becoming one of the first Indian artists with an English-language track to go platinum. She later stepped back from music to focus on her business interests.

Her entrepreneurial journey began at 17 with the launch of Svatantra Microfin, aimed at providing loans to rural women. The venture has since grown into a major player in India’s microfinance sector. She has also expanded into luxury e-commerce with Ikai Asai and invested in fintech and consumer businesses, alongside her mental health initiative MPower.

What comes next

The change in ownership has added a new dimension to Ananya Birla’s public profile. While Aryaman Birla is expected to lead the franchise in an official capacity, there has been no confirmation on whether she will take on a visible role with the team.

For now, the speculation remains largely driven by social media. Even so, it highlights how quickly personalities linked to ownership can become part of the IPL narrative before a ball is bowled.