Cleverly secured 86 per cent of the first-round vote in the Conservative selection.

He will not seek re-election as an MP, saying he is fully committed to the mayoral campaign.

Sadiq Khan has not yet confirmed whether he will seek a fourth term in 2028.

Former home secretary Sir James Cleverly has been selected as the Conservative Party's candidate for the 2028 London mayoral election, setting up a potential contest with Labour incumbent Sir Sadiq Khan.

Cleverly received 86 per cent of the first-round vote among London Conservative members, securing the nomination ahead of the next election, scheduled for May 2028.

The former foreign secretary said he would not seek reselection as an MP and intended to concentrate fully on the mayoral campaign.

In his acceptance speech on Thursday (19), he said: “Nobody is taking this more seriously than me. I stood down from the shadow cabinet, I am not seeking reselection as an MP. I am all in because London is important, really, really important, for Londoners and for the UK.”

Cleverly, who previously represented Bexley and Bromley on the London Assembly, said the capital's economic performance mattered to the wider country. He argued that London competed internationally with cities including Paris, Berlin and Dubai.

He made crime, housing and transport central to his campaign, criticising Khan's record after nearly a decade in office.

“The problems London faces are the symptoms. Khan is the cause,” he said.

Cleverly claimed that residents were concerned about personal safety and argued that London faced challenges over housebuilding and affordability. He pledged to increase visible policing, build more homes and review the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez).

He also criticised what he described as the departure of families and businesses from the capital, although he did not provide evidence in his speech to establish a direct link between those trends and the mayor's policies.

How has Labour responded to Cleverly's selection?

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch congratulated Cleverly, saying his selection represented an opportunity for a change at City Hall.

Labour, however, challenged his record in the previous Conservative government.

Party chairwoman Bridget Phillipson said Cleverly had a “record of failure” and criticised his positions on Brexit, the Liz Truss government's mini-budget, policing and youth services, as well as his opposition to measures to improve London's air quality.

A London Labour spokesperson also accused him of repeatedly taking positions that were not in the interests of the capital, pointing to his support for Brexit and the previous government's spending policies.

The criticism sets up a campaign in which both parties are likely to examine the records of their opponents at national and city level.

Cleverly served as home secretary and foreign secretary under the previous Conservative government. He also contested the Conservative leadership in 2024, losing to Badenoch.

Will Sadiq Khan seek a fourth term?

Khan, who became mayor in 2016 and won a third term in 2024, has not confirmed whether he will contest the 2028 election.

A fourth victory would extend his time at City Hall to 12 years. In an interview with Eastern Eye in August, Khan said he would make a decision the following year after discussing it with his wife and family. He also acknowledged that remaining in office for 16 years was a question worth considering.

Other Labour figures have been mentioned as possible successors if Khan decides not to stand, including Brent East MP Dawn Butler and former communities secretary Steve Reed. No official selection has been made.

The Conservatives have not held the London mayoralty since Boris Johnson left the role in 2016. Cleverly's selection gives the party an established former cabinet minister as its candidate, but the election remains more than a year away.

The contest will also take place against a changing political landscape in the capital, where other parties are expected to compete for votes. The mayoral election is scheduled for May 2028, leaving both Labour and the Conservatives time to develop their campaigns and set out their plans for London.