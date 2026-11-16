RISHI SUNAK, still only 46, has decided he wishes to remain the Conservative MP for Richmond and Northallerton in North Yorkshire after the next general election.

The executive committee of the constituency party met in the market town of Northallerton on Friday last week (13), when Sunak made a speech, setting out why he wished to stand again.

Committee members voted to readopt him.

Afterwards, Sunak posted a message on X: “Thank you to our local members for readopting me as the Conservative candidate for Richmond and Northallerton.”

He added: “They don’t call Yorkshire God’s own country for nothing, and it’s an honour to represent this corner of it.”

The next election has to be held no later than 15 August 2029, although there has been speculation that Andy Burnham might go to the country sooner than that. However, this has been denied by the prime minister.

During the campaign for the 2024 election, Sunak’s critics sought to undermine his credibility by continually alleging the then prime minister would return to his early life in the California sun if he was ousted from power.

Rishi Sunak addresses Conservative Friends of India Raj D Bakrania

Lord Zac Goldsmith, a Conservative peer and ally of former prime minister Boris Johnson, was one critic who claimed Sunak would “disappear off to California” if he lost the election.

In response, Sunak told reporters during a visit to Amersham: “I’m surprised that Lord Goldsmith, who I don’t think I’ve spoken to in a very long time, seems to have some sort of intimate knowledge of my family’s arrangements.”

On whether he would leave for California, he said: “Of course not, my kids are at school, this is my home and as I said earlier my football team just got promoted to the Premier League so I intend to spend many more happy days watching them at St Mary’s. Of course that’s what I’m going to do. I was born and brought

up in Southampton, I was raised with a very strong ethic of service to one’s community, that’s what I believe, that’s what I’ve always done.”

Although Sunak led the Tories to their worst defeat in the party’s history, he did not quit the Commons (as Sir Keir Starmer has done). He has made it clear that representing his constituents will be his top priority.

He was first elected in Richmond in 2015, as a successor to William Hague, a former party leader, with a majority of 19,550.

This went up to 23,108 in the general election of 2017, and rose even further to 27,210 in 2019 (when Boris Johnson secured a majority of 80 in the Commons.

There were reports he might lose his seat in 2024 but he held on it with a reduced majority of 12,185.

Kemi Badenoch, the current Tory, might have mixed feelings about Sunak’s decision to stay on.

According to the author, Sir Anthony Seldon, the ambitious Badenoch plotted against Sunak when she served as secretary of state for business and trade and president of the Board of Trade in his government.

This was the disclosure in Seldon’s book, Sunak at 10: The Last Conservative Prime Minister?

Badenoch might feel threatened by the presence of someone as able and highly regarded as Sunak, some analysts might conclude.

On the other hand, her chances of winning the next election are vastly improved if she feels confident enough to bring Sunak in as a senior member of her team.

Sunak has told his close supporters that he wishes to contribute to the global debate on the economy, AI and security, as well as devote time to the Richmond Trust, the charity he and his wife, Akshata Murty, have set up to give people greater confidence with numbers.

Asked what Sunak might do in the future, Seldon, who has the advantage of being someone with a sense of historical perspective, said: “I don’t have any insight about what he might do, but he has 25 years of public service left.”

However, he ventured an educated guess: “I think it’s not impossible he will come back as a cabinet minister. I think the Tory Party and the country need somebody with his talent and with his commitment to public service.”

“So, I would say that that this is somebody who the country can’t afford to lose, who understands it better than anybody in Westminster among MPs at the moment,” he went on.

Rishi Sunak in 2019 Facebook

As for the judgement of history, Seldon told Eastern Eye: “People are sceptical of my argument, but I know that I’m right. You know, I’m a historian. I know, I know, that history will be much kinder to Rishi Sunak than his contemporaries.”

He was less flattering about the current leader of the Conservative party: “We have many people who are very keen on dividing us, and a big attraction for me was Rishi was a healer; he wasn’t a divider. Whereas Kemi Badenoch is a divider, not a healer.”

Sunak’s friends say he enjoys being MP for Richmond and Northallerton, where he has a home and feels part of the local community. His routine is to spend the weekend in Yorkshire.

In the Commons, He told the leader of the House, Alan Campbell, that he had “recently convened a meeting of North Yorkshire council, the mayor’s office and TransPennine Express, to discuss the shortage of car parking at Northallerton train station”.

He asked: “Will he join me in encouraging all parties to work constructively together to find a solution for our local community?”

Campbell responded that he would be “willing and happy to follow that up and ensure a resolution about the funding.”

Sunak’s decision to stay in British politics as an active politics – rather than as an “elder statesman” – will be welcomed in India, where he has built a cordial relationship with the prime minister, Narendra Modi. He remains a frequent visitor to India, partly for family reasons and partly to participate in debates on such issues as AI, where he invariably receives star billing.

Sunak is the first prominent politician to have declared it is possible to be brown and English – giving himself as an example.

His message when delivering the Cowdrey Lecture at Lord’s in September this year was: “I passionately believe that cricket can and does bring us together. This sport is almost unrivalled in being played by nearly every ethnic group in Britain, and this matters because to sustain our democracy, we can’t just live side by side. We have to live together, and that means playing together, too.”

Rishi Sunak country residence in Yorkshire Eastern Eye

“When I think of my own adopted county of Yorkshire, what is the shared passion of my largely white rural constituents in the Dales and the inner-city British Asian kids in Bradford? Cricket.”

He pointed out: “In Britain, we have created the most successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy in the world. But it would be foolish and dangerous to Ignore the fact that this achievement is under real threat. There are worrying signs that our politics is becoming more polarising than ever, and we must ensure that it doesn’t divide along ethnic lines. Or our great achievement won’t long endure.”

Without referring specifically to Nigel Farage’s Reform party or supporters of the far right, Sunak observed: “I was born in Southampton and grew up supporting England. They are my team. But in recent years, there seems to have emerged a view that refuses to accept that anyone who isn’t white can be English. They want to deny me my Englishness. Now I feel secure enough in my identity that these voices don’t bother me personally, but I do worry about what this debate says to our children today.

“How many will hear it and feel rejected? And we must recognise where that can lead and be clear that cricket obviously has no truck with this attitude. For all the criticism of the (Norman)Tebbit test, in fact anyone can pass it.”