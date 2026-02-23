British tourist among 19 dead in Nepal bus accident

A BUS in Nepal skidded off a mountain road and fell into an icy river early Monday, killing at least 19 people, including a British tourist, police said.

The bus was travelling from the tourist city of Pokhara to the capital Kathmandu when it fell more than 200 metres into the Trishuli River in Dhading district.

"Out of 44, in total 19 people died, and 25 are undergoing treatment," senior local police officer Prakash Dahal told AFP, confirming that one British citizen was among those who died.

He said one Chinese national and one New Zealander were injured but did not give further details.

Mohan Prasad Neupane, information officer at the district administration office, said the rescue operation was completed by dawn.

"The injured are undergoing treatment," Neupane said.

In July 2024, two buses carrying more than 50 people were swept off the highway into the same river following a landslide.

Deadly crashes are common in the Himalayan republic due to poor roads, poorly maintained vehicles, and reckless driving.

