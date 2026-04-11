Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Walking away from NATO harms America too, Starmer tells Trump

Three-day tour of war-hit region focused on fragile Middle East ceasefire

trump-starmer-nato

US president Donald Trump and British prime minister Keir Starmer hold a bilateral meeting at Chequers during a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England.

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 11, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer insisted on Friday (10) that NATO was "in America's interests", at the end of a three-day visit to the Gulf to discuss bolstering the "fragile" Middle East truce.

Starmer's comments followed US president Donald Trump's renewed attacks this week on the Western military alliance and his threats to withdraw from it, after a refusal by NATO allies to join the US-Israel war against Iran.

"It is in America's interests. It's in European interests," Starmer told UK broadcasters of the nearly 80-year-old security bloc.

"NATO is a defensive alliance, which for decades has kept us much safer than we would otherwise have been," he added, while reiterating European members "need to do more" financial burden sharing.

Starmer spoke before leaving Qatar, the last stop of his tour of the war-hit region, which also included visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

He talked by phone to Trump late on Thursday (9), when he said he set out "the views of the region here" to the US president, primarily centred on the Strait of Hormuz. The crucial maritime chokepoint has remained largely closed in recent days.

It was due to be re-opened under a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran, announced this week, but has been jeopardised by Israeli attacks on Lebanon and accusations that the truce is not being implemented.

"We spent most of the time on the call talking about the practical plan that's going to be needed to get navigation through the strait and the role that the UK is playing," Starmer said.

He said Britain was building a coalition of over 30 countries to work on a diplomatic and military plan to get vessels moving through the waterway.

In an earlier interview, Starmer had appeared to draw parallels between Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin, expressing frustration over rising oil and other costs linked to the war.

"I'm fed up with the fact that families across the country see their bills go up and down on energy, businesses' bills go up and down on energy, because of the actions of Putin or Trump," he said.

Starmer later spoke by phone to the prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, ahead of planned ceasefire talks in the south Asian country.

Starmer thanked Sharif for his "critical role" in securing the temporary, two-week truce, according to a readout issued by Starmer's Downing Street office.

(AFP)

iran warnatostrait of hormuzstarmer trump

Related News

amol-rajan-india
News

Amol Rajan considers India move as Britain faces 'big, big problems'

us-iran-peace-talks
News

US, Iran leaders meet in Islamabad for peace talks to end war

Lord Rami Ranger
News

British Sikh Association seeks permission for Southall war memorial

More For You

Modi

He said parliament will hold a special session on April 16 “to discuss and pass an important bill that advances women's reservation”.

Getty Images

Modi to push bill to fast-track women’s reservation in parliament

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he will push a bill to fast-track a law guaranteeing that at least one-third of lawmakers are women, along with a proposal that could expand the number of seats.

He said parliament will hold a special session on April 16 “to discuss and pass an important bill that advances women's reservation”.

Keep ReadingShow less