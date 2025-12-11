No 10 rejects claims it failed to defend Sadiq Khan after Trump attack

No 10 has denied failing to defend Sadiq Khan after US president Donald Trump called him a "disgusting mayor" in an interview with Politico. Trump also said the London mayor was elected "because so many people have come in".
Sadiq Khan told Politico the president was "obsessed" with him and said "record numbers of Americans" were moving to London because the city’s liberal values were the "antithesis" of Trump’s.
A Downing Street spokesman declined to criticise the remarks. He said prime minister Keir Starmer had strong relationships with both men, reported BBC. Asked why No 10 would not defend the mayor, the spokesman said: "I do not accept that. As I have said, the prime minister has a strong relationship with the mayor of London."
When asked whether maintaining the transatlantic relationship meant Trump could say anything about Britain, the spokesman replied: "I don't think that's a fair interpretation... I think as I've set out, the US is our closest partner on trade and security. You've seen the strengths of that relationship and the positive outcomes that has had for the British people."
Trump repeated earlier attacks in his Politico interview, calling Khan "a disaster" and saying London was "a different place". He also said the mayor had "a totally different ideology of what he is supposed to have".
Sadiq Khan said he did not know what Trump meant by suggesting people who "come in" helped elect him. "I think it is for President Trump to explain what he means by that," he said.
Anand Menon of King’s College London said European leaders were managing relations with Trump, telling BBC News: "We all know Donald Trump likes flattery and is an important person to stay on the right side of."