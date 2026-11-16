Highlights

The royal couple sample cutting chai served in earthen cups at a Mumbai tea stall.

Schoolgirls say they were unaware of the identity of the visitors until the event.

They are due to meet prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday (18).

PRINCE WILLIAM and Princess Catherine got a taste of Mumbai street life on Monday (16), playing gully cricket with schoolgirls and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and sampling cutting chai on the first day of their three-day visit to India.

The engagement took place on N Morarji Road in Ballard Estate, an area known for its old sandstone buildings and small balconies.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were welcomed with traditional dhol-tasha music at their first engagement after arriving in Mumbai. They were also served cutting chai, a half-serving of tea, in earthen cups known as kulhads at a stall under a large banyan tree.

Gully cricket is an informal version of the game played in streets and narrow lanes where space is limited.

William, Prince of Wales (CL), Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (CR) meet the local community and play a game of gully cricket on their trip ahead of the Earthshot ceremony at the Ballard Estate on November 16, 2026 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images)

William, dressed in a white shirt, a navy blue half-sleeved jacket and black trousers, faced five balls before being bowled. He also tried his hand at bowling and dismissed Tendulkar, who was caught after playing a lofted shot.

Catherine, wearing a white top and trousers with a pale green jacket, also took her turn at batting. She played for nearly two overs before William dismissed her on the eighth ball.

Schoolgirls and members of Gully Cricket, an Instagram page devoted to the street version of the game, took part in the event.

Schoolgirls meet their cricket idol

Seher Khokra, 15, a student at Anjuman Islam's Abdul Azim Khatkate School in Vashi, said she felt lucky and honoured to play with the royal couple.

However, her most treasured memory was watching Tendulkar, her idol, play his trademark straight drive in front of her. She also got his autograph.

Khokra said the royal couple were friendly and interacted with everyone without airs.

Prince William, Prince of Wales plays a game of gully cricket at the iconic Ballard Estate in Mumbai on November 16, 2026. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP via Getty Images)

Anand Bhat, a member of Gully Cricket, who caught a shot played by Catherine, said she later complimented him on the catch.

He said Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, had contacted the group by email a month earlier and invited them to take part in the event.

Tea stall owners serve royal guests

Behrulal Choudhary and Manoj Thakur, who run a tea stall about 200 metres from the venue, served kulhad tea to the royal couple and Tendulkar.

"I saw Sachin for the first time from close quarters. The princess also complimented us on the tea and said it was lovely," Thakur said.

Details of the engagement had been kept under wraps, and students invited to take part were not told the identities of the visiting dignitaries.

Batul Fatima Shaikh and Umme Hani, both Class 8 students at Anjuman Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls English School in Nagpada, said their teachers had announced an event for November 16 and asked interested students to register.

"Since it was Diwali vacation, we enrolled. But we were not sure who was coming here," Shaikh said.

When she was told that the visitor was the Prince of Wales, she was surprised.

"Oh! I have read about him," she said.

Earthshot Prize event in Mumbai

This is William and Catherine's second official visit to India. They first visited the country in April 2016. They are scheduled to meet prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday (18).

A key part of the visit is the Earthshot Prize event in Mumbai. Founded by William, the initiative supports solutions to environmental challenges, including climate change.

Fifteen climate solutions across five categories, involving 20 individuals, have been shortlisted for this year's awards.

(PTI)