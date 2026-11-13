Lisa Nandy warns broadcasters of tougher regulation over abuse of women

Highlights

Lisa Nandy wants industry leaders to sign up to an independent whistleblowing service.

She will consider tougher government intervention if companies fail to protect women.

Former victims' commissioner Dame Vera Baird calls for a possible new offence covering abuse of power and trust.

CULTURE SECRETARY Lisa Nandy will warn television, entertainment, publishing and sports bosses that they face tougher regulation unless they take stronger action to protect women from abuse and harassment by celebrities.

Nandy has summoned industry leaders to a meeting early next week, where she is expected to call on them to take responsibility for tackling misconduct and prevent people in positions of power from exploiting women.

She wants companies to sign up to the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority, an independent whistleblowing service, and improve protections for women working in the sectors.

However, the culture secretary is also prepared to consider government intervention if the industries fail to make progress.

A Government source said that if Nandy felt things were not moving quickly enough, she could “consider what government involvement will look like”, including regulation to protect vulnerable women.

The meeting follows the conviction of comedian Russell Brand and allegations of grooming and sexual assault against comedian and children's author David Walliams, which he denies.

Nandy has said she wants to “draw a line in the sand” and “take meaningful steps to end abuse and harassment”.

Brand was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison on Monday (9) after being convicted of rape and sexual assault. The judge described him as a “sexual predator” who had told a “series of lies” and displayed “staggering arrogance”.

Meanwhile, claims published by The Guardian and ITV News on Tuesday (10) alleged that Walliams had groomed and sexually assaulted women, including some as young as 15. He denies the allegations.

Calls for stronger legal protection

Former victims' commissioner Dame Vera Baird has urged the government to consider creating a new offence covering the abuse of power by influential figures.

She suggested the law could address emotional harm when someone in a position of authority exploits their influence or trust.

“There are offences for people who are formally in an influential position like teachers and social workers. There may be a case for extending that to cover a powerful person who exploits their position of trust. It would have to be done cautiously,” she said.

Existing abuse-of-trust provisions under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 protect young people from sexual exploitation by adults in certain positions of authority, including teachers, healthcare professionals and social workers.

The law has since been extended to cover sports coaches and faith group leaders. Convictions can carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Jess Phillips, a former Home Office minister, backed Baird's proposal, saying: “That sounds like an idea, because I think straight grooming crime might just be really hard to bring a case on without multiple victims. There definitely needs to be something.”

The Ministry of Justice said existing offences, including abuse of trust, harassment, intimidation, stalking and sexual communication with a child, already offered protection against predatory behaviour.

Labour MP Sarah Champion has also called on ministers to move ahead with stronger regulations to protect whistleblowers, which are currently subject to public consultation.