Labour backs Heathrow third runway, Healey confirms

Highlights

No 10 confirms Healey was setting out the Government’s position.

Heathrow expansion is expected to support economic growth and investment.

Government has yet to decide between competing runway proposals.

THE Labour government has backed plans to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport, chancellor John Healey has confirmed, ending months of uncertainty over its position on one of the UK's biggest infrastructure projects.

Healey told MPs on Wednesday (11) that the government supported the expansion, making clear that he was speaking on behalf of the administration.

“The Government is behind a third runway at Heathrow. I am part of the Government,” he told the Treasury select committee.

Downing Street later confirmed that the chancellor was setting out the government's position, indicating that prime minister Andy Burnham was also backing the project.

The announcement follows months of uncertainty after Burnham declined to support the expansion publicly. In September, he described the third runway as “a matter for London” and a “contested issue”.

The lack of a clear commitment raised concerns that international investors backing the proposed £33 billion project could withdraw if approval wasn't secured by the end of this year.

Heathrow welcomes decision

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye welcomed Healey's statement, saying the airport was pleased that the government had made its position clear.

“We are positively surprised about the statement that came out today, but very happy with it,” he said at the Airlines 2026 conference.

“Everyone supports this. Now how do we get it done in the best possible way?”

Woldbye said the expansion was important to the country's economic future and would support the Government's plans to encourage growth, education, foreign investment and innovation.

“This country needs a third runway more than ever before,” he said.

Healey told MPs that successful airports could generate economic growth beyond their immediate locations.

“Our experience of recent decades is that successful airports are very often an engine for economic growth in the wider area. That is true in Manchester, that is true in parts of London, and elsewhere,” he said.

Runway plans still undecided

The chancellor also called for faster decisions on major infrastructure projects, saying delays had held back development in Britain for years.

“I am frustrated. I was in Government before, I was responsible for the National Planning Act in 2008. That was designed for the first time to try to deal with Britain's deep-seated problem of delays in infrastructure projects,” he said.

“It still takes us too long.”

The Department for Transport is examining responses to the latest consultation on Heathrow's expansion. The project must also clear planning and other regulatory hurdles.

However, the government has yet to indicate which of the competing runway proposals it favours.

Heathrow has put forward plans for a full-length runway that would span the M25 motorway. An alternative, shorter and cheaper runway has been proposed by the Arora Group and backed by some airlines.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have indicated support for the alternative plan, raising concerns that the cost of the airport's own expansion proposal could increase charges and push up ticket prices for passengers.