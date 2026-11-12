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Michael Carrick sacked by Manchester United: 12 wins in his first 17 games, three in his last 15

The club that rewarded him with a contract in May has dismissed him six months later, with Mauricio Pochettino lined up to take over.

Michael Carrick leaves Carrington after being sacked as Manchester United head coach on Thursday.

Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Hull City and Manchester United at MKM...

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Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokNov 12, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Manchester United sacked head coach Michael Carrick on Thursday 12 November, with the club in the Premier League relegation zone after one win in 10 league games
  • He led United to third place and the Champions League as interim head coach last season, winning 12 of 17 games, then signed a two-year deal in May
  • Mauricio Pochettino, head coach of the United States, has reportedly agreed verbally to take over, with a release clause of about £7 million
  • Carrick is the seventh United manager to be dismissed since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013

Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick, ending a reign that began with 12 wins in 17 games and ended with three in 15.

The 45-year-old left the club's Carrington training base shortly after 10.15am on Thursday, four days after a dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa left United third from bottom of the Premier League.

Why did Manchester United sack Michael Carrick?

Results. United are in the relegation zone, a point behind 17th-placed Coventry, after winning one of their first 10 league games, the club's worst start to a season in 40 years, according to Sky Sports. They are also 17th in the Champions League league phase.

In a statement, the club said that after a "disappointing start to the season", it had reached the "extremely difficult conclusion" that a change was necessary to achieve its ambitions. It added that Carrick "is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend", and that his leadership and achievements last season "will always be fondly remembered".

The decline was quick. Carrick was given what reports described as a stay of execution on 26 October after defeats by Como and Bournemouth. The 4-1 Champions League loss at Como was followed by Bruno Fernandes openly challenging his strategy. Then came the Villa game, in which United fell 2-0 down inside four minutes, and 4-2 behind early in the second half, before salvaging a draw. Angry home fans directed their frustration at the club's ownership.

How did the decision to sack Carrick unfold?

It was made at a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday. The club's chief executive, Omar Berrada, and director of football, Jason Wilcox, recommended the dismissal to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who approved it. It was later signed off at a board meeting involving the Glazer family, according to reports. Berrada and Wilcox were reported to have concluded on Monday that a change was needed, and there was frustration over the delay.

Carrick took training on Wednesday and turned up for work on Thursday morning, as he had each day that week. His assistants Jonny Evans and Jonathan Woodgate are also expected to leave.

Who will replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United?

Mauricio Pochettino, the former Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager who is head coach of the United States, has reportedly agreed verbally to take the job. United are expected to trigger a release clause in his new USA contract, reported as about £7 million. Pochettino is likely to stay in charge of the USA for two games, against Haiti, before starting at Old Trafford next Thursday, according to Sky Sports. United say they will appoint a permanent successor "as quickly as possible". Pochettino would be their eighth permanent manager since Ferguson.

The way Carrick has been dismissed has drawn anger, both outside the club and within parts of it, given his service as a player and coach.

Michael Carrick's Manchester United record in numbers

MeasureFigure
Last season (interim, then permanent)12 wins in 17 games, 70.1%
This seasonThree wins in 15 games, 20%
Premier League this seasonOne win in 10, third from bottom
Overall15 wins in 32 games, 46.9%
ComparisonOnly Ruben Amorim has a lower win rate among managers since Ferguson

Carrick became head coach in January, after Amorim was sacked on 5 January following 14 months in charge. He won 12 of 17 games, finished third and was nominated for Premier League Manager of the Season. A new contract to 2028 followed on 22 May.

How did Michael Carrick's Manchester United reign unravel?

WhenWhat happened
5 January 2026Amorim is sacked, and Darren Fletcher takes interim charge
13 January 2026Carrick is appointed head coach until the end of the season
May 2026He secures third place, and is rewarded with a two-year contract
September-October 2026United start the season poorly, and lose heavily to Como and Bournemouth
26 OctoberCarrick survives a crisis, according to reports
8 NovemberA 4-4 draw with Aston Villa leaves United in the relegation zone
11 NovemberThe Monaco meeting, and Carrick's dismissal, are reported
12 NovemberThe club confirms he has left

What are Manchester United's next fixtures?

DateOpponentCompetition
Sunday 22 NovemberLiverpool (away)Premier League
Wednesday 25 NovemberSporting (away)Champions League
Saturday 28 NovemberBrentford (home)Premier League
Wednesday 2 DecemberNewcastle (away)Premier League
Saturday 5 DecemberCoventry (home)Premier League
Tuesday 8 DecemberRB Leipzig (home)Champions League

Who is Michael Carrick?

Born in Wallsend, Tyne and Wear, in 1981, Carrick made 464 appearances for United during a medal-laden career, and returned to the club as a coach. He was caretaker for three games in 2021, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, winning two and drawing one, and later managed Middlesbrough.

What have pundits and fans said?

Gary Neville said changing managers had been proven not to be the answer over 12 years. "It's rinse and repeat," he said, arguing that a weak performance department, recruitment and leadership will undermine any coach. Fans wrote that the problems lie higher up at the club.

Carrick is the second head coach United have sacked in one calendar year, after Amorim, a first for the club.

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