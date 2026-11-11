Hardik Pandya joins Punjab Kings in record IPL trade as Arshdeep Singh moves to Mumbai

Highlights

Pandya moves to Punjab Kings for £1.4 million, up from his previous fee of £1.27m.

Arshdeep Singh joins Mumbai Indians at an unchanged fee of £1.4m.

The exchange is the biggest and most high-profile player trade in IPL history.

Pandya has won four IPL titles with Mumbai and one with Gujarat Titans.

HARDIK PANDYA will join Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians in a major Indian Premier League (IPL) player trade, bringing an end to his second stint with the five-time champions.

The 33-year-old India all-rounder has moved to Punjab for £1.4 million, an increase on his previous fee of £1.27m.

In exchange, left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh will move from Punjab to Mumbai for £1.4m, the same amount he was earning at his former franchise.

The IPL confirmed the exchange on Wednesday (11), describing a deal that involves two established India internationals and represents the biggest player trade in the competition's history.

Pandya's departure closes a significant chapter with Mumbai, where he won four IPL titles after joining the franchise in 2015.

He played a key role in the team's championship-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, establishing himself as one of the competition's leading all-rounders.

After seven seasons with Mumbai, he moved to Gujarat Titans in 2022 for £1.27m and was appointed captain.

Pandya made an immediate impact, leading Gujarat to the title in their debut season. The team also reached the final in 2023.

Captaincy spell ends amid struggles

Pandya returned to Mumbai in 2024 and took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

However, his second spell as captain proved difficult. Mumbai struggled on the field, while Pandya faced criticism from supporters following his appointment.

He was repeatedly booed during his first season back, with the atmosphere improving somewhat in the following campaign.

Questions also emerged about the team's dressing-room relationships and the leadership arrangements involving senior players, including Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai's struggles continued in 2026, when they won only four of their 14 league matches. Pandya also missed the closing stages of the campaign because of fitness concerns.

Despite the difficulties, his record as a player remains strong.

Across 162 IPL matches, he has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and taken 82 wickets, underlining his value as a batting and bowling option.

Arshdeep moves after eight seasons

Arshdeep, 27, leaves Punjab after eight seasons with the franchise, having made his IPL debut for the team in 2019.

He is Punjab's all-time leading wicket-taker, with 111 wickets in 96 matches, and has established himself as one of India's leading left-arm fast bowlers.

He took 21 wickets in the 2025 IPL season and followed that with 14 in the 2026 campaign.

At international level, Arshdeep is India's leading wicket-taker in men's Twenty20 internationals, with 151 wickets in 104 matches.

The trade follows another high-profile exchange involving Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals earlier this year.

Chennai acquired Sanju Samson for £1.5m, while Rajasthan received Ravindra Jadeja for £1.2m and Sam Curran for £200,000.